Allison Holker Reveals She is 'Still Shocked' by Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Sudden Suicide

"I still feel like the rest of the world where I’m still shocked," she explained. "No one’s ready for that moment and there’s no one that saw this coming. No one — and that breaks my heart too."

She added that she was "so sad" that no one close to the late DJ, who was found dead in a hotel room at age 40, was able to identify his internal struggle. "He wanted to be the strong one for everyone, and I think that was a little scary for him to think that he might need to ask for help," she said.