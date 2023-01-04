Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Allison Holker 'Prioritizing' Kids' Mental Health After His Death: Source
Allison Holker is remaining focused on her children in the aftermath of late husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death.
Following The Ellen DeGeneres Show producer's tragic suicide in December 2022, the Dancing With the Stars alum has been surrounded by loved ones as she navigates parenting their children Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3, without her partner by her side.
"Allison has been receiving so much support and outpouring of love since tWitch's passing. Her family, his family, and her DWTS family, have been there for her in any way they can be," an insider close to Holker explained.
ELLEN DEGENERES APPEARS GLUM IN FIRST OUTING AFTER STEPHEN 'TWITCH' BOSS' PASSING
"Everyone has really come together to congregate around her and her kids, especially during the holiday season," the source continued of Boss' widow.
After the dancer was found with a gunshot wound to the head in a motel less than a mile away from his home in California, the Los Angeles Coroner’s office ruled his death a suicide.
Despite the darkness surrounding the situation, Holker has been doing her best to protect their kids. "It has been a very difficult time, but Allison has always been a strong person. She is trying to keep her composure and not break down in front of her kids through this process for their sake," the insider added.
"She is prioritizing their mental well-being, especially her eldest daughter, since she has an idea of what's going on and the younger children don't fully understand," the source continued of the entertainer.
ALLISON HOLKER PUSHED POLICE TO TAKE HER HUSBAND STEPHEN 'TWITCH' BOSS' DISAPPEARANCE SERIOUSLY
"Allison is making sure that all the kids know how much their daddy loves them, that he is still with them and his spirit is still flourishing, that this has nothing to do with them, and that they can do things to help keep his spirit alive," insider noted of the family.
Holker confirmed her husband of nine years passed away at the age of 40 on December 13, 2022. One week later, she returned to social media to express her on-going grief. "My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much," Holker captioned a photo of herself and her late spouse.
If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.
ET spoke to a source about Holker.