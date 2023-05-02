Allison Holker Says 'No One Had Any Inkling' Stephen 'tWitch' Boss 'Was Low' Prior to Shocking Death: 'He Didn't Want People to Know'

Now, the dancer is "trying to teach them — and myself — that if you're angry or sad, it doesn't mean you're a bad person," she said. "We're coping together, and that requires trust and being really vulnerable."

When she wants to get in touch with her late husband, she knows where to find him.

"Stars are so important to me because that's where we believe he is. I knew I wanted to have him find peace," she noted. "I was under the stars by myself and I told him, 'I forgive you, and I hope you're with us.' Talking to him and expressing all those emotions of forgiveness and sadness but also love and joy was so healing."