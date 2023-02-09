Allison Holker Files For Half Of Late Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Estate After 'Ellen Show' DJ Died Without Will: Report
Allison Holker has filed for half of her late husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' estate after he devastatingly died by suicide — without a will — on December 13, 2022, at the young age of 40.
The mother-of-three has asked for a Spousal Property Petition at the Superior Court of California in an effort to formally request that all of Boss' assets be put in her name.
Holker is looking to obtain "confirmation of property belonging to the surviving spouse" and "determination of property passing to the surviving spouse," according to documents obtained by a news publication on Thursday, February 9. The legal case is a standard procedure in situations similar to Boss and his wife's.
The 35-year-old dancer — who shares Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3, with the late DJ — explained to the court that Boss did not have a net worth when they tied the knot in 2013.
Boss "owned only personal effects of little value" before landing his longtime gig at The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014, Holker claimed in the petition. The father-of-three would remain a permanent star on the famed talk show through its series finale in May 2022 — and even landed a role as executive producer in 2020.
"This includes any interest in a trade or business name of any unincorporated business or an interest in any unincorporated business that the deceased partner was operating or managing at the time of death," the legal papers read, as Holker noted she is not seeking administration over Boss' estate.
Holker reportedly requested half of Stephen Boss Productions and her late spouse's Goldman Sachs investment account, although there were "no written agreements between" the couple prior to his passing.
She additionally asked to be granted royalties from Cast and Crew Production Services; Disney Worldwide Services, Inc.; GEP Talent Services, LLC; and SAG/AFTRA, as mentioned in the court documents.
Holker broke news of her husband's heart-wrenching death on December 14, 2022, after Boss was found with a self-inflicted gun shot wound to the head inside a Los Angeles hotel room.
If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
Page Six obtained court documents regarding Holker filing for half of Boss' estate.