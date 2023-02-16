Allison Holker Is 'Confident' That Will Drama Will Work Out In Her Favor After Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death

While Allison Holker continues to mourn the loss of her husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, she is also dealing with the late DJ's assets since he died without a will.

"This has been a difficult process for Allison, but she’s confident it will all work out in the end and that the kids will be taken care of," an insider spilled to a news outlet after the widow filed for half of her husband's estate earlier this month following his December 2022 death by suicide.