Allison Holker Is 'Confident' That Will Drama Will Work Out In Her Favor After Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death
While Allison Holker continues to mourn the loss of her husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, she is also dealing with the late DJ's assets since he died without a will.
"This has been a difficult process for Allison, but she’s confident it will all work out in the end and that the kids will be taken care of," an insider spilled to a news outlet after the widow filed for half of her husband's estate earlier this month following his December 2022 death by suicide.
They continued: “Anyone who knew Stephen would tell you his wife and kids were his No. 1 priority,” noting that Boss "absolutely … would have wanted" his wife to obtain access to the property.
Holker and Boss — who tied the knot in December 2013 — shared son Maddox, 6, and daughter Zaia, 3. The Ellen DeGeneres Show alum also adopted Holker’s daughter, Weslie, 14, from a previous relationship.
“There’s every confidence the courts will agree to do the right thing and give her half his estate," insisted the source.
As OK! reported, Boss was found with a self-inflicted gun shot wound to the head inside a Los Angeles hotel room. He left behind a note at the scene of the suicide that alluded to challenges he had faced in the past — although it is not clear what those specific obstacles were.
Holker reported her husband missing at the time after he left their family home without notice and failed to answer his phone when she called. He was later found by a motel staffer.
Since losing the father of her children, Holker has been focusing on taking care of their offspring. "Allison has been a real mama bear, protecting the kids and working with everything she’s got to get through this unthinkable tragedy as best as they can,” the source shared. “It’s all still so raw, everyone is heartbroken."
Last month, Holker paid tribute to her late husband, writing alongside a slideshow of their happy moments together, "To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS! We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world. Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together."
Us Weekly spoke to a source about Holker's thoughts on the will.