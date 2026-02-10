or
Aloe Blacc Defends Kanye West After Rapper's Apology Letter: 'Forgiveness Is Number One'

Aloe Blacc urged people to forgive controversial rapper Kanye West after his past scandals.

Feb. 10 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Aloe Blacc recently expressed his support for Kanye West, now known as Ye, in light of the rapper's controversial apology letter.

During an encounter in New York City, Blacc shared his thoughts on Ye's message, emphasizing the importance of love and understanding.

Aloe Blacc spoke out in support of Kanye West following his apology letter.

Blacc stated, "I think anytime anybody can show unconditional love and growth is a good time."

His remarks come as the public debates the sincerity of Ye's apology, which some consider timed to coincide with the release of his upcoming album.

Aloe Blacc emphasized the importance of unconditional love and forgiveness.

Despite the doubts, Blacc remains steadfast in his belief in unconditional love.

He stated, "Forgiveness is number one," highlighting the need for compassion regardless of past transgressions. His message resonates in a world where forgiveness can often be overlooked.

"We are all God's children. We have to forgive and love everybody all the time, no matter what," Blacc added.

Aloe Blacc said compassion should be shown even after serious mistakes.

West took out a full-page ad in The Wall Street Journal, apologizing for his prior remarks.

“I am not a Nazi or an antisemite,” he wrote. “I love Jewish people.”

In a separate conversation with Vanity Fair, Ye asserted that his remorse for his past actions is genuine, claiming that his behavior "went too far" and weighs heavily on his heart.

Some critics questioned the timing of Kanye West's apology.

“I owe a huge apology once again for everything that I said that hurt the Jewish and Black communities in particular. All of it went too far,” he added. “As a public figure, so many people follow and listen to my every word. It’s important that they realize and understand what side of history that I want to stand on. And that is one of love and positivity.”

