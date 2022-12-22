Alyssa Farah Griffin Enjoys Cheery Night Out As Tensions Remain High On 'The View'

While according to the spy, Hostin was the “only one to initiate the conversation with Alyssa,” the TV personality “mainly talked to her other costars.” At one point, Hostin left the former White House Director of Strategic Communications on her own after she went to speak with a crew member, an incident that led to quite the awkward moment for the political figure.

CAST OF 'THE VIEW' IGNORES ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN DURING COMMERCIAL BREAKS, CLAIMS EYEWITNESS: 'SHE STOOD THERE AWKWARDLY

"[She] just stood there awkwardly, as she waited for one of her costars to include her," the insider said of Griffin.

The View has been on its holiday break since December 16. Griffin and her co-hosts are set to return to the table on January 3.