Alyssa Farah Griffin Enjoys Cheery Night Out As Tensions Remain High On 'The View'
'Tis the season!
It seems The View’s newly-minted host Alyssa Farah Griffin is getting into the holiday spirit, as she enjoyed a night out with her friend ahead of this week’s Christmas holiday,
On Tuesday, December 20, the daytime talk maven took to social media, sharing an adorable selfie depicting her and a pal at what appears to be a festively-decorated bar.
“Best friend, best time of year, & holiday cocktail cheer!” wrote the ABC staple alongside a heart emoji, a Santa Claus emoji and a Christmas tree emoji.
THE VIEW'S WHOOPI GOLDBERG & JOY BEHAR GO HEAD-TO-HEAD IN HEATED ON-AIR MOMENT ABOUT JOE BIDEN
Despite enjoying a pre-Christmas bash with her pals, it seems Griffin’s professional life has been a bit less jolly since she joined The View as a panelist back in August, as the controversial figure is on terms with her costars, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin
Alongside their pointed on-air spats, it seems this drama has followed Griffin when the cameras stop rolling. Last fall, an eyewitness who attended a taping of the long-running talk series, alleged that the star was often ignored on set, left to her own devices during various breaks.
"During commercial breaks between Hot Topics segments, Alyssa was mainly on her phone while the other women spoke to each other," spilled the insider.
While according to the spy, Hostin was the “only one to initiate the conversation with Alyssa,” the TV personality “mainly talked to her other costars.” At one point, Hostin left the former White House Director of Strategic Communications on her own after she went to speak with a crew member, an incident that led to quite the awkward moment for the political figure.
CAST OF 'THE VIEW' IGNORES ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN DURING COMMERCIAL BREAKS, CLAIMS EYEWITNESS: 'SHE STOOD THERE AWKWARDLY
"[She] just stood there awkwardly, as she waited for one of her costars to include her," the insider said of Griffin.
The View has been on its holiday break since December 16. Griffin and her co-hosts are set to return to the table on January 3.