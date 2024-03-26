'Complete Lunacy!': Alyssa Farah Griffin Pushes Back Against Donald Trump's Claim That a Criminal Trial Could Make Him More Popular
Alyssa Farah Griffin was flabbergasted when she heard about Donald Trump bragging about how his criminal trial could make him "more popular."
On the Tuesday, March 26, episode of The View, Griffin, who used to work for Trump, 77, went off on her ex-boss.
“There’s this myth out there that somehow these trials are going to make him — win him over more voters and there’s going to be sympathy,” she said. “I reject that as a Republican because yes, his base is going to be with him and they’re going to vocally defend him. But to this sort of 30 percent, call them the Nikki Haley voters or the ‘somebody other than Trump’ Republicans, there is no way that hush money payments to Stormy Daniels or this fraud case in New York are going to make them more sympathetic to him. I find it to just be complete lunacy.”
Griffin then accused the ex-president of "destroying the Republican Party."
“If you’re a down ballot Republican candidate, you’re running for Senate somewhere or running for the House, how are you not angry?” she said. “There’s not going to be money there to fund your race.”
This is hardly the first time Griffin has brought up Trump on the talk show.
As OK! previously reported, the TV personality repeatedly brings up how Trump is losing it months before the 2024 election.
“He is not as sharp as he was in 2016 and not even as sharp as he was in 2020,” Griffin said about Trump while talking to CNN anchor John Berman. “For some reason, that doesn’t necessarily come across to voters the same way, but Donald Trump is not the strongest fighter that Republicans could have right now, and it’s remarkable how much voters don’t see the age as also an issue because he is only three and a half years younger than President Joe Biden, but there is something about the way they carry themselves that is just seen very differently.”
- 'It's Gotten Worse': Donald Trump Isn't as 'Sharp' as He Once Was, Claims Ex-Aide
- Donald Trump Is 'Not Doing Well' as He Constantly Keeps Getting His Facts Wrong, Alyssa Farah Griffin Claims
- Joe Biden Looked Good by Not 'Keeling Over and Dying' at State of the Union Address, Alyssa Farah Griffin States
"He’s constantly mixing up heads of state. He’s mixing up names like Nancy Pelosi and Nikki Haley. I mean, it’s gotten worse. It hasn’t gotten better," she noted.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
For his part, Trump has continued to state that he's mentally all there and capable enough to be president should he be elected for the second time.
"Crooked Joe Biden must take a Cognitive Test. Maybe that way we would be able to find out why he makes such terrible decisions. I took two of them, and ACED them both (no mistakes!). All Presidents, or people wanting to become President, should mandatorily take this test!" he wrote on Truth Social in late February.