'We Don't Owe Him Anything': Alyssa Farah Griffin Fires Back at Donald Trump After Former Prez Blasts Her for 'Changing Her Views'
When Alyssa Farah Griffin was asked about how she felt after Donald Trump made fun of her, she didn't hold back her thoughts about her former boss.
“Your name came up in Bret Baier’s interview with the former president on Fox on Monday,” Anderson Cooper said before airing the clip. “First of all, his breathing seems weird to me. But I wanted you to be able to respond.”
"Just as a simple fact pattern. I was on Fox News on January 7 – the day after January 6 – 2021, where I denounced him and said he was unfit for office and should resign. And I’ve done that every day since. Didn’t join The View until nearly two years later. But Donald Trump doesn’t seem to understand that those of us who served in his administration, we swore an oath to the Constitution. We did not swear an oath of loyalty to Donald Trump. I would never swear one to any politician and I think he needs to realize we don’t owe him anything," the 34-year-old said during the interview.
As OK! previously reported, the 77-year-old spoke about his former hires and how none of them lasted under his administration.
“Something happens,” Trump said. “When people leave, they can like me very much. I have this woman named Alyssa Farah. She said the greatest things long after she left. ‘He’s the greatest president we’ve ever had. He’s unbelievable, unbelievable.’ Then The View offered her a contract, but obviously only if she changed her views and all of a sudden she can say negative things. Money gets offered to people and some people change.”
Despite working for him in the past, Griffin made it clear that no one should be voting for the businessman going forward.
“I was in more Oval Office meetings with him than I can count. I briefed him in his cabin on Air Force Once. I’ve been on Marine One with him. I know him," Griffin stated. "I’m telling you he’s unfit for office. All those other officials are. You should believe us, because we saw it."