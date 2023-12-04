OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Is 'Historically Dangerous,' Former Aide Alyssa Farah Griffin Warns as 2024 Election Looms

alyssafarrah donaldtrump pp
Source: mega
By:

Dec. 4 2023, Published 3:09 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Alyssa Farah Griffin, who previously worked for Donald Trump, is making it clear that it would be wild to have Trump, 77, in the White House for a second time.

Article continues below advertisement
alyssa farah griffin the view joy behar thinks past lovers get in the mood
Source: ABC

Alyssa Farah Griffin used to work for Donald Trump.

"There is one discussion over the policy differences. That is something we can debate all day," she added. "There is only one man who tried to overthrow our democracy, and that happened on January 6. We need to look at that as much more dangerous than the policy issues."

Article continues below advertisement
donaldtrump
Source: mega

Donald Trump claims the 2020 election was 'rigged.'

The brunette beauty, 34, vented about how she's frustrated that many of Trump's former colleagues, including multiple former secretaries of defense, generals and a former White House Director of Strategic Communications, have been outspoken about Trump's motives but yet no actions have been taken.

Trump's former allies "have come forward and said Donald Trump is an existential threat to American democracy, and it's just not really changing the dynamics in the Republican Party," The View star noted before sharing she hopes things change before the 2024 election.

Article continues below advertisement
the view alyssa farah griffin uses phone avoid cohosts
Source: abc

Donald Trump was brought up on 'The View' on December 4.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

"We're still in the primary season," she said. "I hope that anyone other than Donald Trump can somehow pull off a miracle and get there. But the closer we get to Iowa, it does start to look a little bleaker."

This is hardly the first time the TV personality has been outspoken about Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Farah Griffin shared she thinks Trump isn't all there as he is close to being 80 in a few years.

"Listen, he has lost his speed on his fastball, or whatever botched baseball metaphor," Farah Griffin — who previously worked as the White House Director of Strategic Communications under Trump — admitted. "You can watch him, He is not as sharp as he was in 2016, and many of us would argue that he wasn't that sharp then."

donald trump dictator chris christie
Source: mega

Alyssa Farah Griffin claims Donald Trump is slowing down.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

"You see a real decline in him. It's a fact you can't get past," she continued before pointing out hypocrisy within Trump's army of fans. "Our country is so polarized that Trump supporters see that and they don't think a thing about it. It doesn't really affect them. [They say] 'he's my tough guy, he's my fighter,' but they see any gaffe of [President] Joe Biden's, and Joe Biden is 'aging' and he's 'too old.' It's a Rorschach test of where the country is."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.