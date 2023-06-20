Donald Trump Claims He Has 'Zero' Worry About Federal Indictment in Tense Interview With Bret Baier

Baier then asked the businessman if he was "worried about this case."

"Based on the law? Zero. Zero. Presidential Records Act plus the Clinton case — the Clinton case which was won by Clinton as president because he took he and hid them in his socks. Zero," he replied. "Zero. And every good lawyer has said it, and you have seen that. Every good lawyer has said that. This was a weaponization of politics. This was a weaponization of the White House. This was a horrible thing. A candidate that’s leading. I’m leading Biden by a lot. They go out and they weaponize. There is a horrible thing that was done."