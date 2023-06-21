Sara Haines Hits Back at Donald Trump After Ex-Prez Trolls 'The View' Cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin
Sara Haines isn't letting anyone mess with her colleagues — not even the former POTUS!
The longtime The View host came to Alyssa Farah Griffin's defense during the Tuesday, June 20, broadcast of their morning chat show after Donald Trump called the new host out one day prior.
Trump took aim at Griffin, his former White House Director of Strategic Communications, while speaking to anchor Bret Baier after he listed several of the former president's aides who have spoken out against him ahead of the 2024 election.
After pointing out that he still has many ex-colleagues who "love us" — with Baier having listed off ex Vice President Mike Pence, Attorney General Bill Barr and many others — Trump singled Griffin out for her apparent change of views.
“I have this woman Alyssa Farah, she said the greatest things long after she left: 'he is the greatest president we have ever had.’ Unbelievable. Then, The View offered her a contract, but, obviously, only if she changed her views and all of a sudden she can say negative things," the controversial politician alleged. "Money gets offered to people and some people change.”
Haines made it a point to correct Trump during their own air time.
“Just to clear your name. Your name was shouted out at one point,” she told Griffin, while paraphrasing Trump’s quote about her. “Let me just remind him, that the second he started denying the election was when Alyssa left. It was a year and a half later when her view highly changed and she came to this show. So, I was offended for you.”
Griffin shared her appreciation with Haines for her support before weighing in herself, telling viewers that they should believe her and other former aides’ comments about Trump.
- 'The View' Co-Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Laughs at Possibility of Former Colleague Donald Trump Going to Jail for 10 Years
- Alyssa Farah Griffin Claims Co-Host Sunny Hostin 'Likes to Make it Personal' During Fiery Argument on 'The View'
- Alyssa Farah Griffin Comments on Old Colleague Donald Trump's Latest Documents Scandal: 'If Anything Is Going to Lock Him Up, It's This'
“I was in more Oval Office meetings with him than I can count. I briefed him in his cabin on Air Force Once. I’ve been on Marine One with him. I know him," Griffin asserted. "I’m telling you he’s unfit for office. All those other officials are. You should believe us, because we saw it."
Doubling down on her stance as to why Trump is unfit for office, Griffin explained she almost resigned in 2020 following remarks her former boss made about the George Floyd protests after he was murdered.
Griffin recalled trying to fix Trump, thinking she could teach him the difference between right and wrong, but seeing that was not an option, the television personality wanted out.
"After [George Floyd's] murder and the social justice protests that summer, I was trying to get him to walk back a statement he made about saying 'When the looting starts, the shooting starts.' I was like, 'Surely that's not what you mean. No one thinks we should be shooting people in the public square,' and he essentially said 'no, that's what I mean, we're not walking it back,'" Griffin shared with her cohosts and viewers. "That was the moment where I was like, 'Oh, this is not a fixable individual.' That was the first time I almost resigned."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
EW reported on The View episode addressing Trump's remarks.