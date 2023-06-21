Sara Haines Hits Back at Donald Trump After Ex-Prez Trolls 'The View' Cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin

Griffin recalled trying to fix Trump, thinking she could teach him the difference between right and wrong, but seeing that was not an option, the television personality wanted out.

"After [George Floyd's] murder and the social justice protests that summer, I was trying to get him to walk back a statement he made about saying 'When the looting starts, the shooting starts.' I was like, 'Surely that's not what you mean. No one thinks we should be shooting people in the public square,' and he essentially said 'no, that's what I mean, we're not walking it back,'" Griffin shared with her cohosts and viewers. "That was the moment where I was like, 'Oh, this is not a fixable individual.' That was the first time I almost resigned."