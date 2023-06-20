Donald Trump Ridiculed by Bret Baier for Pointing Out His Bad Hires: 'I Know the Good Ones and the Bad Ones'
Bret Baier wasn't afraid of poking fun at Donald Trump's bad hires over the years in an interview that aired on Monday, June 19.
“We put people in that were great and we put people in that weren’t. I now know Washington probably better than anybody. I know the good ones and the bad ones and we will have really great, strong people," the 77-year-old said.
Baier responded, “Ok. In 2016 you said that,” before he read through a long list of his former employees who have gone on to speak out against him.
"This time, your Vice President Mike Pence is running against you. Your ambassador of the United Nations Nikki Haley, she’s running against you. Your former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he’s not supporting you. You mentioned national security adviser John Bolton, he’s not supporting you either. You mentioned Attorney General Bill Barr, says you shouldn’t be president again, calls you a 'consummate narcissist' and 'troubled man,'" the Fox News host noted.
"You recently called Barr a 'gutless pig.' Your second Defense Secretary is not supporting you, called you 'irresponsible.' This week, you… called your White House Chief of Staff John Kelly 'weak and ineffective' and 'born with a very small brain.' You called your acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney a 'born loser,'" he continued of Trump's attacks. "You called your first Secretary of State Rex Tillerson 'dumb as a rock' and your first Defense Secretary James Mattis 'the world’s most overrated general.' You called your White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany 'milktoast,' and multiple times you’ve referred to your Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao as Mitch McConnell’s 'China-loving wife.' So why did you hire all of them in the first place?"
Of course, Trump attempted to defend himself. “Because I hired 10-1 that were fantastic," he insisted. “For every one you say, I had ten that love us.”
As OK! previously reported, Trump has continued to lash out at people who have disagreed with him after he left the White House.
Elsewhere in the interview, he touched upon the 37 federal charges against him.
"Based on the law? Zero. Zero. Presidential Records Act plus the Clinton case — the Clinton case which was won by Clinton as president because he took he and hid them in his socks. Zero," he replied when asked if he was nervous about what his future holds. "Zero. And every good lawyer has said it, and you have seen that. Every good lawyer has said that. This was a weaponization of politics. This was a weaponization of the White House. This was a horrible thing. A candidate that’s leading. I’m leading Biden by a lot. They go out and they weaponize. There is a horrible thing that was done."