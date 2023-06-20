Donald Trump Ridiculed by Bret Baier for Pointing Out His Bad Hires: 'I Know the Good Ones and the Bad Ones'

"This time, your Vice President Mike Pence is running against you. Your ambassador of the United Nations Nikki Haley, she’s running against you. Your former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he’s not supporting you. You mentioned national security adviser John Bolton, he’s not supporting you either. You mentioned Attorney General Bill Barr, says you shouldn’t be president again, calls you a 'consummate narcissist' and 'troubled man,'" the Fox News host noted.

"You recently called Barr a 'gutless pig.' Your second Defense Secretary is not supporting you, called you 'irresponsible.' This week, you… called your White House Chief of Staff John Kelly 'weak and ineffective' and 'born with a very small brain.' You called your acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney a 'born loser,'" he continued of Trump's attacks. "You called your first Secretary of State Rex Tillerson 'dumb as a rock' and your first Defense Secretary James Mattis 'the world’s most overrated general.' You called your White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany 'milktoast,' and multiple times you’ve referred to your Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao as Mitch McConnell’s 'China-loving wife.' So why did you hire all of them in the first place?"