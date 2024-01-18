'The View' Co-Hosts Warn Alyssa Farah Griffin That Donald Trump 'Will Go After' Her and His 'Enemies' If He Becomes President

"The guy himself has said [he's] going to be a dictator on day one, [that he's] going to roll back Roe v. Wade — one of the few times he actually told the truth, and that's what you should be scared of," co-host Joy Behar said on the Thursday, January 18, episode of the talk show. "The country will have a problem if he is in office. And he also will go after his enemies. Hello?"

Behar then looked at all the women at the table, but honed in on Griffin, who used to work for the former president, 77.

"I think Alyssa's at risk the most," Sara Haines said, while Griffin, 34, put her hands behind her head.