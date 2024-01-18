'The View' Co-Hosts Warn Alyssa Farah Griffin That Donald Trump 'Will Go After' Her and His 'Enemies' If He Becomes President
The View co-hosts warned Alyssa Farah Griffin to be prepared if Donald Trump is in the White House, as he might take aim at her for her prior comments.
"The guy himself has said [he's] going to be a dictator on day one, [that he's] going to roll back Roe v. Wade — one of the few times he actually told the truth, and that's what you should be scared of," co-host Joy Behar said on the Thursday, January 18, episode of the talk show. "The country will have a problem if he is in office. And he also will go after his enemies. Hello?"
Behar then looked at all the women at the table, but honed in on Griffin, who used to work for the former president, 77.
"I think Alyssa's at risk the most," Sara Haines said, while Griffin, 34, put her hands behind her head.
Elsewhere in the chat, Griffin admitted that even though Trump has talked smack about Nikki Haley, who is also running for president, he does think she's capable of doing a good job.
"In June of 2020, Trump asked me in the Oval Office if he should replace Mike Pence with Nikki Haley," Griffin said. "So I know he thinks she’s very qualified."
"He is running to stay out of jail, so he actually wants to win," she continued. "I think he’s going to choose either a woman or a Black man. He knows he needs women who are turned off by abortion."
Griffin has made similar remarks in the past.
As OK! previously reported, the political guru explained one of the many reasons why Trump hasn't dropped out of the race despite being in the middle of some legal woes.
"It's kind of vintage Donald Trump," Griffin said during an interview with CNN, referring to his rants over the holidays in December 2023. "He is known for these kinds of unhinged holiday rants and then he follows up with a clip of him on Home Alone II. Listen, it shows that Jack Smith lives in his head in a very big way. He is very concerned about the DOJ investigation into the events around January 6th. This is the driving force behind his political campaign."
She continued: "As much as his campaign advisers would want it to be the economy, jobs, foreign policy, he keeps going back to the fact that he honestly is worried that he will end up in jail. He needs to get elected president to pardon himself. So kind of his true colors are showing when he makes it all about Jack Smith and then puts a bow on it with the old 'rot in h---' at the end."