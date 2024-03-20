Donald Trump Mocked for Claiming He Has 'a Lot of Cash' to Pay for $500 Million Bond: 'Even Nationwide Denied You!'
Former President Donald Trump was mocked on X, formerly known as Twitter, after he claimed that he had "a lot of money" to pay for his $500 million bond for the New York fraud ruling against him, despite reports of several businesses denying him.
After voting in the GOP primary in Florida, alongside his wife Melania Trump, the former president took some questions from reporters outside of the voting area. However, his comments weren't about the primaries or voters. Instead, his mind is on the large sum he owes for bond to appeal the court's ruling against him in New York.
"I built a great company, one of the greatest companies anywhere in the country, especially when it comes to real estate. I have some of the greatest assets in the world. And this was a rigged trial. A rigged trial by a crooked judge and a crooked attourney general, and we're fighting it out with them," he told the group of reporters.
"We have a lot of cast and we have a great company, but they want to take it away or at least take the cash element away," he continued. "Billions of dollars in value, billions of dollars in properties, but they'd like to take the cash away so I can't use it on the campaign. It's just a corrupt group of people, it's election interference and we'll see how the courts rule on it. I'll be guided by the courts."
A clip of Trump's comments were shared by Ron Filipkowski of the Meidas Touch. The post went viral, getting over 632,000 views and nearly 2,000 comments of people mocking the ex-president for denying reality and claiming that the billionaire is "broke."
One user commented, "Even Nationwide denied Trump a bond, and you know things are bad when not even Nationwide is on your side."
Another user followed up, joking, "He also was rumored to be in NO hands with Allstate."
A third user wrote, "Being forced to be near Trump is hard enough for poor Melania, but being forced to be near him while he talks about the swirling toilet bowl that is his finances looks like it is almost too much for her to bear ... Imagine how she feels finding out her billionaire is broke."
Alan Garten, Trump Organization general counsel, claims most of the companies the former president approached were either unable or unwilling to handle a bond of that size and that none were willing to accept property as collateral.
Trump's attorneys argue in the fraud case filing that a "bond requirement of this enormous magnitude effectively requiring cash reserves approaching $1 billion … is unprecedented for a private company."
New York Attorney General Letitia James' office responded on Wednesday, March 20, by citing cases that had a larger bond and argued that the bond can be secured through multiple security groups.
