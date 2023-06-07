OK Magazine
Alyssa Farah Griffin Claims Co-Host Sunny Hostin 'Likes to Make it Personal' During Fiery Argument on 'The View'

By:

Jun. 7 2023, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sunny Hostin don't see eye to eye!

On the Wednesday, June 7, episode of The View, the two co-hosts got into a heated argument about the 2024 Republican presidential candidates.

Griffin began the conversation by speaking about Chris Christie and his strategy to attack Donald Trump during the Republican primaries, prompting Hostin to call out Griffin for previously claiming she wanted to know more about Mike Pence's candidacy despite being his employee for years.

"I'll have more on Pence tomorrow because he's doing a big town hall tonight," Griffin mentioned. "I kind of need to hear more of what he's angling."

Hostin claimed, "What scares me, Alyssa, is you are incapable of defending a man that you worked for, that you know of, and you’re saying that you need to hear ..."

"Oh, no, no. Why don't you ask me a question, rather than ..." Griffin quipped back.

"I did ask you a question," Hostin retorted, as she continued her point about Pence.

"You just accused me of something, so why don't you let me actually answer?" Griffin interjected with frustration.

"Nope," Hostin replied. "I'm going to finish what I'm going to say."

MORE ON:
Alyssa Farah Griffin
The 54-year-old continued to bash Pence, including his handling of the COVID-19 virus, to which Griffin said, "Sunny likes to make it personal with me! Are you gonna give me a chance to answer?"

"This is absurd!" Griffin added. "This is not what the show is about. This is Barbara Walters' legacy. Let a woman speak."

Hostin then complained about being "interrupted," to which Whoopi Goldberg stated, "I can't hear anybody saying anything…Maybe we need to figure out how we do this again! Let's have this break and let's figure out how we’re going to make this work!"

When the show returned from commercial, Griffin went on to describe what she thought Pence's political strategy might be, though she admitted she's "unclear if it's going to work." The star added he likely would try to win over evangelical voters who lean towards Trump.

"Turn the page. It's Trump without the Trump-ism," Griffin said.

