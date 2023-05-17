No Longer America's Mayor: 'The View' Co-Hosts Drag 'Stupid' Rudy Giuliani Over $10 Million Sexual Abuse Lawsuit

The View panel didn't hold back their opinions on disgraced attorney Rudy Giuliani after the former New York mayor was slammed with a $10 million lawsuit for allegations of sexual assault on Monday, May 15.

Noelle Dunphy, who previously worked for the ex Donald Trump lawyer, claimed he hired her as an off-the-books staff member in January 2019, and according to the legal filing, fulfilling his physical desires was an "absolute requirement" of her employment.