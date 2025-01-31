or
Amanda Batula Admits Her Dogs Help Her 'Hold Off' on Having Baby Fever: 'I'm Focused on My Career'

Amanda Batula exclusively tells OK! she doesn't have 'baby fever' right now.

Jan. 31 2025, Published 10:23 a.m. ET

Though Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke have been dating since 2015, they are content with holding off on having any kids for now.

"I'm able to focus on things I'm able to do right now, and having our dogs [Reese and Ryder] is holding off that baby fever," the star, 33, exclusively tells OK! while talking about her partnership with Wellness® WHIMZEES® ahead of Pet Dental Health Month (February). "I'm focused on my career, and after going on antidepressants, I feel so much better from the inside out."

The pair got married in 2021.

However, having the pups around have definitely taught the Summer House star, whose been married to Cooke, 42, since 2021, how to "care about something other than yourself."

"Kyle's also focused on his business and work — and, ultimately, it's up to me!" she quips.

The pair like to watch a TV show in bed together.

Since the duo are constantly balancing many projects, they don't have time to plan date night. Instead, they make sure to bond over a TV show. "He can't stay in bed for too long though!" she says. "He'll watch one episode, and he's like, 'I've had enough!' I'll watch a whole season in one day, and he'll be like, 'I can only watch one episode!' So, that's our time together. We also cook together sometimes, which is nice, and if we can make a date night, we do our best to spend time with the dogs."

Amanda Batula said the girls bonded in the new season of 'Summer House.'

The duo are preparing for the upcoming season of Summer House, which premieres on February 12, and this year, they feel more mature than ever. "I was saying it's one of my favorite summers in a good way! I think because Lindsay [Hubbard] was pregnant, it also felt like we were all grown-ups," the swimsuit designer says. "It was a good summer! The girls got closer this year, which was really awesome, and I think people are going to love watching that and seeing all of us come together. We're all maturing!"

"You just realize we're all focused on so many different things in life and the petty stuff doesn't matter," she continues. "We're able to show up for each other for big life moments — Lindsay's pregnancy, my swim launch, Paige [DeSorbo]'s tour — so it's a really beautiful thing to be part of."

Amanda Batula, with her dogs Ryder and Reese, partnered up with Wellness® WHIMZEES® to promote pet dental hygiene and encourage pet parents to prioritize their furry friends’ oral care during Pet Dental Health Month (February)!

Though Batula and Cooke might not be ready to expand their family just yet, it made sense for the former to partner with Wellness® WHIMZEES® since she's so dedicated to her pups. Together, they're showcasing just how easy it is to make dental health a part of a furry friend's routine this month and all year long.

"It was the perfect partnership — not only because I have dogs, but I've been giving my dogs Wellness® WHIMZEES® before they even reached out," she gushes. "My dogs love it, I've been using it forever. It came together organically, and as a girl, I'm low-maintenance, so having something I can give my dog daily and I don't have to think about brushing their teeth after every meal is a huge bonus for me."

The star is focused on other projects right now.

"It's a perfect fit for us. It's the convenience of having a routine. We call it an 'Un Getting Ready With Me,' so while I'm getting ready for bed, I'm able to get the dogs ready for bed," she adds. "I wipe down their paws while I wash my face, and I'm giving them their toothbrush while I'm brushing my teeth. They're normally still chewing on it by the time I'm done with my toothbrush. You have to look out for your pets! 80 percent of them will get dental issues if you don't care for them, so these treats are really incredible."

