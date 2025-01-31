Amanda Batula Admits Her Dogs Help Her 'Hold Off' on Having Baby Fever: 'I'm Focused on My Career'

Though Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke have been dating since 2015, they are content with holding off on having any kids for now.

"I'm able to focus on things I'm able to do right now, and having our dogs [Reese and Ryder] is holding off that baby fever," the star, 33, exclusively tells OK! while talking about her partnership with Wellness® WHIMZEES® ahead of Pet Dental Health Month (February). "I'm focused on my career, and after going on antidepressants, I feel so much better from the inside out."