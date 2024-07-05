Who Is Lindsay Hubbard's New Boyfriend? Everything to Know About the 'Summer House' Star's Baby Daddy

“It immediately and unmistakably displayed with words ‘You are pregnant,’ and as shocking as that was, having a really clear result just helped alleviate the unknown. Those next steps are a little scary, but at least they’re easier just knowing one way or another what you’re working with,” she explained of the moment she discovered she’d be having a child.

“My boyfriend wasn’t with me, so that was a little hard. That’s not something you want to tell someone in a text message or a phone call, so I went through the wedding weekend and then told him when I got back,” she added, noting how the pregnancy was a “shock at first because we were not trying or even planning,” but after talking, they knew “it just felt so right for both of us.”