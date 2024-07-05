Who Is Lindsay Hubbard's New Boyfriend? Everything to Know About the 'Summer House' Star's Baby Daddy
Lindsay Hubbard’s dream have come true!
The Summer House star recently revealed she is pregnant with her first child, leaving fans wondering — who’s the baby daddy?
While we know the reality TV personality is overjoyed by the exciting news, the identity of her boyfriend — who she started dating in January after her broken engagement with costar Carl Radke — is still under wraps.
According to People, the 37-year-old mom-to-be’s mystery man is a doctor who works in biotech investing and does not like to be in the public eye. However, Hubbard did share how she and her beau are feeling about becoming a family-of-three.
“He’s just so excited to be a dad and proud to be having a child with me,” she spilled about her lover in a new interview. “It just means the world to have someone like him by my side. And yes, it is a lot of pressure on a new relationship, but I think because he’s the right man because we are so bonded and connected and communicate very effectively with each other that it hasn’t felt like work.”
The Bravolebrity also shared how the hunk reacted to the news of her pregnancy.
“It immediately and unmistakably displayed with words ‘You are pregnant,’ and as shocking as that was, having a really clear result just helped alleviate the unknown. Those next steps are a little scary, but at least they’re easier just knowing one way or another what you’re working with,” she explained of the moment she discovered she’d be having a child.
“My boyfriend wasn’t with me, so that was a little hard. That’s not something you want to tell someone in a text message or a phone call, so I went through the wedding weekend and then told him when I got back,” she added, noting how the pregnancy was a “shock at first because we were not trying or even planning,” but after talking, they knew “it just felt so right for both of us.”
- Jordan Emanuel Doesn't Understand Why 'Summer House: Martha's Vineyard' Is Currently on Pause
- Danielle Olivera Says There's 'Tension' and 'Love' Between 'Summer House' Cast After Dramatic Season: 'We Wouldn't Be as Passionate If We Didn't Care'
- Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Looking Forward to a 'Really Fun Summer' After Carl Radke Split: 'I Feel Light, Free and Happy'
“We have a very loving, caring and healthy relationship. I finally feel like I met my match with him,” she raved
Hubbard first revealed she was seeing someone on the Summer House season 8 reunion, when the blonde beauty stated she is dating a “wonderful man.”
“We actually went on a few dates three and a half years ago,” she told host Andy Cohen. “It was just bad timing back then for him and for me and then he kinda popped back up in December and we started dating in January. I would say it’s tracking in the pretty serious direction. He’s been a great support.”
On the “B---- Bible” podcast, Hubbard also noted how her boo has not seen Summer House.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“He’s, like, unfazed by it. He’s like, ‘[I] respect you and that’s what you do,’ but he doesn’t care about it,” she said. “He’s successful in his own field and has a great job. He works very hard, is extremely driven and ambitious and, yeah, and keeps me happy in the bedroom,” she gushed.