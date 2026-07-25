Amanda Batula's 'Summer House' Reunion Exit: What Really Happened?

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During the second part of the Summer House reunion, Amanda Batula faced intense scrutiny over her relationship with West Wilson. Host Andy Cohen detailed Batula’s unexpected exit from the stage, revealing that she was absent for “at least 15 minutes,” adding, “I’m going to say 20 or more.” This revelation unfolded during the June 3 episode of his “Radio Andy” podcast.

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Source: @westling.conrad/Instagram Amanda Batula stepped away from the 'Summer House' reunion.

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While the cast took an all-cast break, Batula, 34, remained backstage, stating she needed to “touch up” her makeup. Her decision sparked speculation about her emotional state amid the reunion’s heated discussions surrounding her relationship with Wilson, 31.

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Source: MEGA Amanda Batula admitted she felt embarrassed discussing her feelings for West Wilson.

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The reunion intensified as cast members confronted Batula about her connection with Wilson, particularly after her split from estranged husband Kyle Cooke. Batula admitted to Ciara Miller, her former friend and Wilson's ex, that she felt “embarrassed” about her feelings for Wilson, especially since their relationship began while he was still dating Meija Moreno.

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Source: MEGA Andy Cohen questioned Amanda Batula about trusting West Wilson despite his past commitment issues.

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Cohen posed a critical question regarding Wilson’s past commitment issues: “What does make you think that this situation is different?” Batula explained that she and Wilson had engaged in conversations about their relationship, providing her with reassurance about their future.

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Lindsay Hubbard, another cast member, expressed skepticism, telling Batula that Wilson would “drop” her eventually. Batula responded, saying, “I wanted to get to a point, selfishly, where maybe I felt… I understood what was going on.” Her honesty about her feelings revealed the emotional weight she was carrying.

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Source: @westling.conrad/Instagram Lindsay Hubbard warned Amanda Batula that West Wilson could eventually hurt her.

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Mia Calabrese added to the conversation, stating, “I mean, yeah, it’s embarrassing.” As tensions escalated, Batula requested a moment to herself, indicating her struggle to process the situation. Cohen then prompted Wilson to take action, asking, “Why isn’t her boyfriend going after her?” Miller chimed in, urging Wilson to “go after your girl.”