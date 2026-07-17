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Lindsay Hubbard 'Isn't Sure' Amanda Batula and West Wilson Can Fix Fractured Relationships With 'Summer House' Costars: 'A Lot of Damage Was Done'

Composite photo of Lindsay Hubbard, Amanda Batula and West Wilson.
Source: BRAVO

Lindsay Hubbard says West Wilson's departure from 'Summer House' is 'the best decision for everyone involved.'

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July 17 2026, Updated 10:51 a.m. ET

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Lindsay Hubbard isn't convinced all of the fractured friendships on Summer House can be repaired following the explosive Season 10 reunion.

Speaking exclusively with OK!, the Bravo star reflects on the fallout from Amanda Batula and West Wilson's secret romance, the emotional reunion, her evolving friendship with ex-fiancé Carl Radke and how motherhood has shifted her priorities. Hubbard also opens up about partnering once again with Florastor as the brand ambassador for its new Digest + Skin Renew Probiotic.

The reality star's latest collaboration comes as Florastor, the No. 1 selling probiotic worldwide, launches its new Digest + Skin Renew Probiotic, which supports digestive balance while helping promote younger-looking skin. Hubbard says prioritizing wellness has become more important than ever as she balances motherhood, filming and a packed schedule.

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Lindsay Hubbard Weighs in on Amanda Batula and West Wilson's Future With the Group

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Image of Lindsay Hubbard reveals watching Kyle Cooke at the reunion was 'heartbreaking.'
Source: BRAVO

Lindsay Hubbard reveals watching Kyle Cooke at the reunion was 'heartbreaking.'

When asked whether Batula and Wilson's strained relationships with their castmates could eventually be repaired after the drama that unfolded throughout Season 10, Hubbard admits she's skeptical.

"I’m not sure. A lot of damage was done with this scandal, and I think people are still processing their emotions after everything," she says.

The three-part Summer House Season 10 reunion aired across three consecutive Tuesdays — May 26, June 2 and June 9 — as the cast unpacked the aftermath of Batula and Wilson's secret relationship, which blindsided much of the group after Batula's divorce from Kyle Cooke and Wilson's complicated history with Ciara Miller.

Hubbard also reveals the reunion was even more emotional than viewers may have realized.

"Honestly, seeing and realizing how much Kyle loves and cares for Amanda was heartbreaking to watch. I obviously sat next to him and felt his pain as he navigated, trying to pass the baton off to West with the duty of taking care of his wife (Amanda). It was heartbreaking," she shares.

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Lindsay Hubbard 'Proud' of How Ciara Miller Handled 'Summer House' Drama

Image of The reality star praises Ciara Miller for handling the season's drama with grace.
Source: @westling.conrad/Instagram

The reality star praises Ciara Miller for handling the season's drama with grace.

As for Miller, Hubbard praises the way her friend handled the difficult situation.

"I am very proud of how Ciara has handled this whole situation. I think we are all ready to put it behind us and move on, and that’s exactly what she is doing!" she declares.

Hubbard also supports Wilson's decision to leave the Bravo series.

"Correct. And this is the best decision for everyone involved (which is all of us)," she states.

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Lindsay Hubbard Reflects on Carl Radke Podcast Reunion

Image of Lindsay Hubbard reflects on rebuilding her friendship with ex-fiancé Carl Radke after appearing on his podcast.
Source: MEGA

Lindsay Hubbard reflects on rebuilding her friendship with ex-fiancé Carl Radke after appearing on his podcast.

In June, Hubbard reunited with Radke on his podcast, giving fans a candid glimpse into where the former fiancés relationship stands today.

Looking back on the conversation, she says the real healing actually began months earlier.

"We had our closure conversation at the end of this past season of Summer House and that was the first step in mending our friendship. The podcast was fun and sweet. It reminded me of just how much we know about each other. We were best friends before we were in a relationship, so it’s nice to get back to a friendship status," Hubbard explains.

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Lindsay Hubbard 'Not Prioritizing' Dating

Image of Lindsay Hubbard is focused on having fun while dating but isn't prioritizing a relationship right now.
Source: MEGA

Lindsay Hubbard is focused on having fun while dating but isn't prioritizing a relationship right now.

Motherhood has also changed how she approaches nearly every aspect of her life.

"I am definitely more cognizant of my time & energy and who/what I share those with," she says.

That mindset extends to dating as well.

"I truly think dating should be fun and that’s what I’m looking for and doing right now. It took a while to shake off the intensity of my life the last year. I am also very focused on being a present mom to Gemma, as well as working around the clock, so I’m not prioritizing dating at the moment, but I am definitely having fun being single," Hubbard adds.

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Lindsay Hubbard Opens Up About Gut Health and Florastor Partnership

Image of The reality TV favorite opens up about making gut health a priority after welcoming daughter Gemma.
Source: @lindshubbs/Instagram

The reality TV favorite opens up about making gut health a priority after welcoming daughter Gemma.

Hubbard said taking care of her gut health has remained a priority for years.

"I have been focused on my gut health since before I was pregnant. During pregnancy, I shifted to prenatals and supplements to support Gemma, but then after pregnancy, I re-shifted back to my gut health and essential supplements for mama," she details.

She also believes healthy skin starts from within.

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Source: @lindshubbs/Instagram

"The healthier the gut, the clearer the skin! I've been really focused on taking care of my body from the inside out, as we know the gut plays such a big role. I started taking Florastor's new Digest + Skin Renew Probiotic, which is a quick and easy way to support my digestive health and skin from within," Hubbard dishes.

Discussing why she chose to partner with Florastor again, Hubbard reflects on her own skincare journey.

"As someone who suffered from acne and skin issues during my young adult life, I am always focused on skincare and achieving clearer skin. I am actively trying new topical routines & intensive facial lasers to battle past damage. Being able to rely on Florastor to support me from the inside out is an added bonus to having clearer skin," she concludes.

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