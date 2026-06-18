West Wilson Hit With Sabotage Allegations by 'Summer House' Costars

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West Wilson reportedly attempted to have Lindsay Hubbard, Kyle Cooke, and Carl Radke removed from Summer House, leading to his absence in Season 11. A representative for Wilson dismissed these claims as “categorically false.”

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Lindsay Hubbard's Pregnancy Became a Flashpoint

Source: MEGA Sources alleged West Wilson opposed Lindsay Hubbard filming during her pregnancy.

According to a source speaking to Us Weekly, the 31-year-old podcaster informed producers that Hubbard should not film during her pregnancy, suggesting the show focuses on singles enjoying summer fun. Hubbard, 39, welcomed her daughter Gemma in 2024 with ex-boyfriend Turner Kufe. The insider added that Amanda Batula was aware of Wilson's remarks, which angered Hubbard. Allegedly, Wilson also tried to undermine Cooke and Radke by telling producers that the show would be better with him and his new friends. Cooke, 43, and Radke, 41, are original cast members, while Batula, 34, joined Cooke in Season 1 before being promoted to full-time status. Wilson joined during Season 8 but now appears to be on his way out.

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Amanda Batula Romance Added to Cast Tensions

Source: Bravo/YOUTUBE He reportedly pushed producers to focus on himself and his friends.

Sources claim Wilson's intention was to pursue a relationship with Batula and film only with his chosen friends. His reluctance to share his personal life and his secretive dating habits may have also played a role in his departure. Following Batula's split from Cooke in January, she began dating Wilson, complicating the dynamics within the group. This relationship drew scrutiny, particularly since Batula's former best friend Ciara Miller had dated Wilson earlier in 2023. Despite Wilson's attempts to divide the cast, Hubbard and Cooke reportedly joked that Wilson and Batula “are not going to last.” However, sources emphasize that the couple remains committed to each other.

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Reports Said Wilson's Exit Was Mutual

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Source: Bravo/YOUTUBE His romance with Amanda Batula intensified tensions within the cast.

Reports indicate that Wilson's exit was a mutual decision between him and the network, with Wilson feeling that his time on the show had concluded before the Season 10 reunion. An insider noted that Wilson has come to terms with the decision and is now focusing on his podcast and business projects.

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‘Summer House’ Friendships Remained Deeply Fractured

Source: Bravo/YOUTUBE The fallout reportedly left the cast unwilling to film with him.

The fallout from Wilson's actions has reportedly fractured the friend group. His relationship with Batula became a contentious issue during the dramatic Season 10 reunion, where they faced criticism for concealing their romance. Currently, the rest of the cast is not interested in filming with Wilson, and Batula's future on the show remains uncertain. She reportedly only maintains friendly ties with Jesse Solomon and Cooke, while distancing herself from the others.

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