Kelly Clarkson Looks 'Incredibly Stunning' in Green Gown as Talk Show Host Preps for First Christmas in New York
It's that time of year: Kelly Clarkson is ready to be "Underneath the Tree!"
On the Thursday, November 2, broadcast of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the country star looked stunning, as she donned a festive green dress to kickstart the holiday season.
Joined by special guests Matt Rogers and The Real Housewives of New York City stars Uba Hassan and Erin Dana Lichy, Clarkson was dressed to the nines in a floor-length ombre gown, which featured a unique bow on its neckline and buttons from top to bottom.
The "Stronger" singer kept her blonde hair styled down with loose curls and had her nails painted red, adding to her Christmas-colored ensemble.
On Thursday morning, the talk show's Instagram account uploaded a few pictures and videos, offering fans a sneak peek of her outfit ahead of the episode.
"Kelly looks a lot skinnier, she looks really good and healthy! Good for her! ❤️😍," one admirer gushed of Clarkson, who has reportedly lost an estimated 40 pounds in recent months.
"That dress 👗 you look incredibly stunning Kelly. 😍," another supporter expressed, while a third stated, "ohh myy godd... Kelly you look absolutely gorgeous babe. 🔥🔥❤️❤️ green really suits you 💚."
One hater wasn't impressed with Clarkson's style for the show, as they snubbed: "The first outfit that I didn't like this season."
Just one day prior, the "Because of You" vocalist went live on the social media app between filming episodes of her NBC talk show.
During the video, Clarkson opened up about what it was like to spend her first Halloween in New York with her two children, daughter River, 9, and son Remington, 7. She admitted she's even more excited to be in the Big Apple for her favorite holiday, Christmas.
While she technically moved into her current abode right around the Christmas season last year, this will be the first time her family, and her talk show, can permanently call New York City home for the holidays.
In the clip, Clarkson poked fun at herself for having started decorating last year knowing her family wouldn't be coming back until this September.
Part of the reason the 41-year-old picked up and moved to New York had to do with her difficult, drawn out divorce from Brandon Blackstock, which was finally settled in March 2022 after she initially filed in June 2020, as OK! previously reported.
"I'll be real honest: I thought I was making a horrible decision," she said in an interview published last month regarding her decision to move across the country. "I knew I needed a fresh start and couldn’t be in L.A. I really wanted to be in Montana, but you can’t really do a show from there quite yet. So I was like, 'The only other option would probably be New York.'"