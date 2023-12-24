Amanda Bynes 'Considering Writing a Tell-All Like Britney Spears' After Conservatorship: 'Acting Isn't Out of the Question Either'
Amanda Bynes may be making her comeback!
According to a recent source, the ‘00s star — who was hospitalized twice this year due to mental health issues — plans to get back into the public eye almost two years after a judge agreed to end her nine-year conservatorship.
The 37-year-old was originally placed under her parents' conservatorship following her 2013 mental breakdown, however, the insider spilled, “She seems to be taking back control of her life.”
Despite her setbacks this year, Bynes debuted a new podcast in December and has apparently been working on a coffee table book.
“Amanda even says she’s considering writing a tell-all, just like Britney Spears. She has been inspired by Britney and how she’s also gone through h--- with her own conservatorship and come out the other side,” they dished, referencing Spears’ immensely successful memoir, The Woman in Me, which she released in October.
On top of possibly writing her own book, The Amanda Show star, who was in her last production in 2010, may be jumping back into TV and movies.
“Acting isn’t out of the question either,” the source shared. “She’s more than ready to get back to work. That’s where she’s focusing all her energy.”
While Bynes’ fans are overjoyed by her potential return to the screen, those close to the Nickelodeon alum are worried she could be overextending herself.
Not too long ago the actress was found wandering the streets of L.A. naked and taken into police custody, then in June, she expressed thoughts of self-harm to police, which led to weeks of treatment in a mental health facility.
“There are friends and family who think Amanda’s beginning to take on too much,” the insider explained. “She’s been through a lot, so they’re worried.”
As OK! previously reported, Bynes, who has tried to keep to herself this year, recently made her social media return by posting a video in which she revealed she had .
"I was never open about this before, but I actually had blepharoplasty surgery on the skin folds in the corner of my eyes," she began the clip, noting it was "one of the best" decisions she ever made for her "self-confidence.”
She later described how she hates being photographed by the paparazzi because of how "terrible" the lighting makes her look.
"I usually don't look good in paparazzi pictures, and that's because paparazzi pictures are taken outside," the She’s the Man lead added.
"The sunlight is usually really harsh and bright on my skin," Bynes continued. "Even though I’m only 37 and I don’t even look old… the harsh lighting can create shadows on my face like it cast shadows in different areas and I look terrible."
