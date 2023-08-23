Amanda Bynes Seen for the First Time Since Checking Herself Into Mental Health Center Weeks Ago

Sources revealed to a news outlet that the She's the Man star graduated to the center's minimal supervision group, which allows her to leave the center during designated times to shop and take walks.

While Bynes has gained some freedom, the insiders spilled she plans to stay in the facility for the foreseeable future despite her progress. They also shared the actress actually likes the center as it provides her social interaction, which she was not getting when she lived in her home and was under outpatient care.