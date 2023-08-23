Amanda Bynes Seen for the First Time Since Checking Herself Into Mental Health Center Weeks Ago
Amanda Bynes' treatment is apparently going well!
On Saturday, August 19, the Nickelodeon alum was spotted out and about in Orange County, Calif., for the first time since she checked herself into a mental health facility in July.
Sources revealed to a news outlet that the She's the Man star graduated to the center's minimal supervision group, which allows her to leave the center during designated times to shop and take walks.
While Bynes has gained some freedom, the insiders spilled she plans to stay in the facility for the foreseeable future despite her progress. They also shared the actress actually likes the center as it provides her social interaction, which she was not getting when she lived in her home and was under outpatient care.
This update on Bynes came after the brunette beauty had been taken in under psychiatric hold by authorities twice over the last six months. When she was first picked up, the '00s icon was supposedly found unclothed walking around the streets of downtown L.A. after calling the cops on herself.
Several months later, the 37-year-old contacted the police again and was brought to the station for a psychological evaluation.
After these two instances, Bynes was put into a mental health center, however, treatment was then transitioned to outpatient. She felt she was not getting enough care there, which prompted her to voluntarily enter her current facility.
A source recently spoke about The Amanda Show alum's dedication to her well-being.
"She wants to work on her illness," they said of Bynes, who was previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
"She checked in to an inpatient facility where she will have 24/7 care with experienced healthcare workers and be around other patients so she doesn't feel so isolated," the insider explained, adding, "Clearly, living by herself wasn't helping her."
"She's worried she'll go off her meds if she lives by herself," they said of the celeb, who reportedly did so before her first mental break, according to her ex-fiancé, Paul Michael.
"Amanda recognizes that what she needs is a structured environment," the source continued. "She has hope things will improve."
TMZ reported on Bynes' time at the new center.