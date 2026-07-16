Amanda Bynes Emerges With Bleached Eyebrows and Slim Figure After Losing More Than 30 Pounds on Ozempic

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Bynes debuts yet another new look! In photos obtained by a news outlet from Wednesday, July 16, Bynes, 40, stepped out in Los Angeles with shocking bleached eyebrows to match her platinum locks.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram Amanda Bynes showed off her new bleached eyebrows in a recent sighting.

She wore her hair down and slicked back out of her face as she grabbed a coffee during an afternoon outing. She was also seen wearing a tight white tank top with a grey lace bra peeking out at the top, finishing off her look with grey trousers and sneakers. Bynes accessorized with a pair of oversized sunglasses, her septum piercing and a grey purse.

Article continues below advertisement

Her Recent Transformation

Source: MEGA;@amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram Amanda Bynes has been open about taking weight loss drugs.

Not too long ago, Bynes was still rocking her bold black brows for a scenic hike with a friend in Hollywood, which means the white brows are a recent addition. For the hike, she wore long white shorts, a bright blue zip-up and Gucci slides. Accessorizing the look with a black hat, sunglasses and purse, she kept her hair in a low ponytail. The new look comes amid her impressive physical transformation after she lost more than 30 pounds with the help of the popular weight loss drug GLP-1. Bynes has been very open about her weight loss journey from the beginning, making sure to keep fans updated on her progress via her social media accounts.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram Amanda Bynes has lost over 30 pounds.

The She's the Man star first opened up about her weight loss efforts in June 2025, sharing on her Instagram Story that she had started taking Ozempic, and that she weighed 180 pounds at the time and hoped to get down to about 130. Later that year, she shared on social media that she'd dropped to 152 pounds after losing about 33 pounds on the medication, calling the progress "inspiring" despite still feeling self-conscious about her size. Her efforts have continued into this year, with sources close to Bynes telling TMZ she was aiming to lose another 30 pounds on top of that, in the pursuit of what she describes as her dream body.

'It's Really Working for Me'

Source: MEGA;@amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram Amanda Bynes shared that she is 'glad' to be on Ozempic.