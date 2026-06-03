Amanda Bynes Looks Unrecognizable as She Flaunts Her Toned Tummy Amid Ozempic Journey: Photos

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Amanda Bynes is back in the spotlight, and her latest appearance is getting plenty of attention as she continues sharing updates about her health and wellness journey. The former child star was recently seen in a series of social media photos and videos that highlighted a noticeably leaner frame and toned midsection. Keeping things casual, she stepped out in a cropped gray top paired with loose-fitting pants, posing outdoors along a palm-tree-lined sidewalk. She completed the relaxed vibe with oversized sunglasses and her signature platinum-blonde hair.

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Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram Amanda Bynes showed off a noticeably slimmer figure in a new social media post.

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In one of the clips, Bynes also shared a personal update about an upcoming dental visit in Beverly Hills, mentioning changes she plans to make to her smile. In the video, Bynes said she was going to have “gold teeth” soon on the “bottom side,” as she was going to a dentist in Beverly Hills at the time.

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She went on to explain that she is updating her veneers after noticing a change in their appearance over time. She is changing her veneers as they turned “very yellow because of the material they are made of.”

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Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram The actress appeared in a casual outfit featuring a cropped gray top that highlighted her toned midsection.

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Over the past year, the Amanda Show alum has been increasingly open with followers about her focus on health, fitness and emotional well-being. She began documenting her weight loss journey back in March 2024, sharing honest reflections along the way. "I've gained over 20 pounds in the past few months from being depressed," she said in an Instagram Story at the time. "I'm doing a lot better now and have learned to do the opposite action when I don't feel like working out or eating clean."

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Bynes, who has spoken publicly about her mental health struggles for years, has faced multiple challenges, including being placed under two 5150 psychiatric holds in 2023 after being found wandering the streets of Los Angeles unclothed. Nearly a year later, she revealed a new approach to her wellness routine, sharing that she had begun using Ozempic as part of her weight management plan.

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Source: MEGA Amanda Bynes has been open about using Ozempic as part of her health and fitness transformation.

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In June 2025, Bynes told followers she was feeling motivated by the progress she was seeing, while also sharing her personal goals. She said she was "so excited" about the changes, adding, "I’m 173 [pounds] now, so I hope to get down to 130, which would be awesome."

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She also joked about how she wanted to look in photos, adding another layer to her motivation. "So I look better in paparazzi pictures and you don't see my double chin from strange angles," Bynes continued. "I will post about my Ozempic journey, of course."

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Source: MEGA The former child star shared that she has lost around 20 pounds and later an additional 10 pounds through her ongoing routine.

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By November, she updated fans again, revealing she had lost 20 pounds while experimenting with both the pill and injectable forms of the medication. "I wanted to make a quick post to give a quick update on my Ozempic journey,” she told followers. “I’ve lost 20 pounds so far. I’m so excited about that to be honest. Also, I want to lose about 15 more pounds.”