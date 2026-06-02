Amanda Bynes Unveils Her Vision for a New Chanel Bag: 'It Would Be Sick'

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Amanda Bynes is showing off her creative side by pitching Chanel with a handbag idea. “Designing right now," Bynes, 40, shared via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, May 31, before revealing how she was inspired by a recent fashion purchase.

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Amanda Bynes Pitched Chanel With New Design

Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/instagram Amanda Bynes was inspired to design a purse after a recent purchase.

"I bought a dress yesterday, where the straps have these open heart accessories on it," she explained. "I thought it would be so sick if Chanel did a bag with a leather cord strap or a satin, skinny type strap with these types of heart accessories." "Just to mix it up from the chain strap. I thought it would be a sick design idea," she continued.

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Amanda Bynes Showed Off New Strap Design

Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/instagram Amanda Bynes directly tagged Chanel when revealing her purse design.

In the photo, the She's the Man actress appeared to flaunt the pink dress she had just purchased, which featured silver, diamond-encrusted heart embellishments on the straps. She placed it beside a sketch of a purple purse, where she added green heart-shaped charms to the straps as part of her design concept. Bynes has previously showcased her passion for design, having graduated from FIDM. In October 2024, she collaborated on a clothing line featuring her illustrations, captioning a post at the time, "My associate's of art degree majoring in spin-off development at FIDM paid off."

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Amanda Bynes Started Her Weight-Loss Journey in 2024

Source: MEGA; @amandapandapandapanda1/instagram Amanda Bynes faced significant mental health struggles after stepping away from Hollywood.

Bynes is known for sharing her latest fashion choices online, from experimenting with different hair colors to recently debuting bold blue eyebrows. In addition to her style changes, the Sydney White star has been focused on losing the weight she gained due to her declining mental health, as she placed under two 5150 psychiatric holds in 2023 after she was found walking unclothed in Los Angeles. "I've gained over 20lbs in the past few months from being depressed," she told her fans in March 2024. "I'm doing a lot better now and have learned to do opposite action when I don't feel like working out or eating clean."

Amanda Bynes Revealed Ozempic Use

Source: MEGA Amanda Bynes lost 30 pounds as of December 2025.