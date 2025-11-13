or
Amanda Bynes Looks Slim in Cute Selfie Amid Ozempic Journey: Watch

split photo of amanda bynes
Source: mega

Amanda Bynes recently confessed to taking Ozempic to help shed weight.

Nov. 13 2025, Published 5:47 p.m. ET

Amanda Bynes is displaying a slimmer appearance after shedding 20 pounds thanks to Ozempic.

Taking to TikTok earlier this week, the former child star, 39, posted a cute selfie that showed her pouting and throwing up a peace sign. In the photo, she donned a gray hoodie and had her platinum blonde hair slicked back while sporting her signature thick eyebrows.

Amanda Bynes Opens Up About Ozempic

image of Amanda Bynes threw up a peace sign on TikTok on Sunday, November 9.
Source: @amanda.bynes1986/tiktok

Amanda Bynes threw up a peace sign on TikTok on Sunday, November 9.

This comes after she told her followers on Wednesday, November 5, that she's "so excited" to have dropped some weight.

"I want to lose about 15 more pounds," the What a Girl Wants actress declared.

The Sydney White star explained she's currently taking the injection form of the popular weight loss drug after initially trying the pill version.

The GLP-1 medication, originally developed for adults with type 2 diabetes, has taken Hollywood by storm.

Bynes detailed her Ozempic journey thus far, revealing, "I’m 163 now...I actually shot up on the Ozempic pill to 180 from 173."

Source: @amanda.bynes1986/tiktok

Amanda Bynes looked slimmer in the new selfie.

image of Amanda Bynes revealed she's lost more than 20 pounds on Ozempic.
Source: mega

Amanda Bynes revealed she's lost more than 20 pounds on Ozempic.

She continued, "I was able to lose 20 pounds from 180 and now I’m down to 163 on the Ozempic injection."

The Nickelodeon alum added, "So, I’m really glad that I’m on the injection, it’s really working for me. I’m trying to lose more weight just to feel skinny and cute."

MORE ON:
Amanda Bynes

Amanda Bynes Has Had Face Work

image of The 'She's the Man' star confessed she hopes to shed more weight on the drug.
Source: mega

The 'She's the Man' star confessed she hopes to shed more weight on the drug.

Bynes has also been showcasing a plumper pout, which she debuted in August.

The Hairspray actress revealed the transformation on her Instagram Story, writing, "Lips injections by @body.byem <3."

Bynes tweaked her face further in 2023 via blepharoplasty, which removes excess skin around the eyes. The star noted that it's boosted her confidence exponetntially.

image of 'I’m so excited,' she told her social media followers of her weight-loss journey.
Source: mega

'I’m so excited,' she told her social media followers of her weight-loss journey.

"It was one of the best things I could’ve done for my self-confidence," she told her Instagram followers at the time. "I was never open about this before. It made me feel a lot better in my skin, so I just wanted to post about that."

Bynes has struggled with her self-esteem for years and has revealed that she "couldn't stand her appearance" in certain movies.

She confessed to an outlet in 2018 that seeing herself on screen even led to depression.

Speaking about her hit film She's the Man, in which she goes undercover as her brother to play soccer, she shared, "When the movie came out and I saw it, I went into a deep depression for 4-6 months because I didn’t like how I looked when I was a boy."

