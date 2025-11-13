Amanda Bynes Looks Slim in Cute Selfie Amid Ozempic Journey: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Bynes is displaying a slimmer appearance after shedding 20 pounds thanks to Ozempic. Taking to TikTok earlier this week, the former child star, 39, posted a cute selfie that showed her pouting and throwing up a peace sign. In the photo, she donned a gray hoodie and had her platinum blonde hair slicked back while sporting her signature thick eyebrows.

Amanda Bynes Opens Up About Ozempic

Source: @amanda.bynes1986/tiktok Amanda Bynes threw up a peace sign on TikTok on Sunday, November 9.

This comes after she told her followers on Wednesday, November 5, that she's "so excited" to have dropped some weight. "I want to lose about 15 more pounds," the What a Girl Wants actress declared. The Sydney White star explained she's currently taking the injection form of the popular weight loss drug after initially trying the pill version. The GLP-1 medication, originally developed for adults with type 2 diabetes, has taken Hollywood by storm. Bynes detailed her Ozempic journey thus far, revealing, "I’m 163 now...I actually shot up on the Ozempic pill to 180 from 173."

Source: mega Amanda Bynes revealed she's lost more than 20 pounds on Ozempic.

She continued, "I was able to lose 20 pounds from 180 and now I’m down to 163 on the Ozempic injection." The Nickelodeon alum added, "So, I’m really glad that I’m on the injection, it’s really working for me. I’m trying to lose more weight just to feel skinny and cute."

Amanda Bynes Has Had Face Work

Source: mega The 'She's the Man' star confessed she hopes to shed more weight on the drug.

Bynes has also been showcasing a plumper pout, which she debuted in August. The Hairspray actress revealed the transformation on her Instagram Story, writing, "Lips injections by @body.byem <3." Bynes tweaked her face further in 2023 via blepharoplasty, which removes excess skin around the eyes. The star noted that it's boosted her confidence exponetntially.

Source: mega 'I’m so excited,' she told her social media followers of her weight-loss journey.