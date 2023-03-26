Amanda Bynes Will Spend At Least Another Week In Psychiatric Care After Mental Break
Amanda Bynes' psychiatric hold has reportedly been extended yet again.
The child star will likely spend at least another week in the hospital after she was taken in by authorities and placed on 5150 hold.
On March 19, the 72-hour-old hold was enforced after the She's the Man actress was found wandering the streets of L.A. without clothes.
As OK! previously reported, on March 22, a source shared that medical professionals have decided to keep her in the medical facility for a bit longer — sources now claim the stay will be extended yet again.
An insider revealed that Bynes is "seriously focusing on getting better," hence the decision to stay under medical supervision. The source then noted that the 36-year-old has not been in contact with close friends or family since arriving at the facility. They also added it is undetermined if she has memory of her time on the streets.
The Amanda Show alum, that was previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder, lived "on the streets for days" before she called the police on herself last week.
The California native's car was towed on March 15, 40 miles from her home and 25 miles from the location where she was found by authorities. It was speculated that Bynes used public transportation or hitchhiking during psychiatric episode.
One fan found Bynes in Downtown L.A. on March 17, amid her wandering.
The social media user uploaded a video of herself and the What a Girl Wants star. The actress appeared extremely confused and bewildered in the footage.
- What Is Amanda Bynes' Net Worth? How The Troubled Star Made Millions From A Young Age
- Amanda Bynes' Psychiatric Hold To Be Extended After Troubled Actress Was Likely Living On Streets For Days, Source Reveals
- Amanda Bynes Looks Confused With A Fan In L.A. Prior To Being Placed On 5150 Psychiatric Hold: Watch
"Amanda, say, "What's up?" the fan said. "What's up?" Bynes replied in the clip.
The user captioned the post, "Happy she's getting the help she needs. she was sweet, gave her some money and talked. Sometime ppl just sb to talk to."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Additionally, Bynes' ex-fiancé, Paul Michael, claimed that she was "off her meds" before her mental break. The pair were spotted most recently in December 2022, even though their engagement was broken in July 2022.
The Nickelodeon alum ended her relationship with Michael after alleging he was not "taking his medications" and using "crack cocaine."