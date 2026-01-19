Recluse Child Star Amanda Bynes Holds Up $100 Bills as She Reveals New Music Project: 'Cooking Up in the Studio'

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Bynes is teasing new music. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, January 18, the troubled child star first uploaded a photo of herself posing with artist SinceWhen. Both brandished $100 bills in the snap, which she captioned, "Love u @sincewhen." In a follow-up post, she shared a preview of a song she's been working on, in which she could be heard singing, "I want to be your girlfriend." The Nickelodeon alum, 39, wrote, "Cooking up in the studio. Want this to be a dance trance edm track. We’ll see where we go with it."

Fans React to Amanda Bynes' New Music

Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/instagram The child star also shared a photo with music artist SinceWhen.

Bynes' followers flooded the post's comments section with praise for the troubled former actress. "Love to see you continuing to make art and live your life! Sending you love 🫶🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽," one person wrote, while another demanded, "Full track and music video starring you now!!!" A third echoed the aforementioned sentiments, writing, "YESSS AMANDA!!!! 😍😍😍 I would be overjoyed to watch you step into your EDM era. can’t wait 🫶🏼🤍." While others dropped funny dance GIFs in response to the track, a fourth added, "Find me in the club going feral to this one."

Amanda Bynes Has Dabbled in Music Before

Source: mega Amanda Bynes previewed a rap song in 2021.

This isn't the She's the Man star's first foray into the music world. In January 2021, Bynes previewed a rap song called "Diamonds" via Instagram. In the track she rapped, "Diamonds, Diamonds on my neck, on my wrist." A fan of rap music, she's previously posted a clip of herself rapping along to A$AP Rocky lyrics, and famously made headlines in 2013 after sexually propositioning Drake with a raunchy social media post.

Amanda Bynes Also Draws

Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram Amanda Bynes shared a rare glimpse of her artwork on her Instagram Stories recently.

The What a Girl Wants actress previewing music comes weeks after she shared a rare look at her artwork. Bynes posted a drawing of a crying figure on her Instagram Stories on January 5, and wrote, "Doing an anime theme for my next art show." Per an outlet, she co-hosted an art and clothing pop-up in California, where she displayed several of her pieces, in December 2024. It marked her first public appearance in over a decade.

Amanda Bynes' Ozempic Journey

Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram; mega Amanda Bynes revealed she's been taking Ozempic to lose weight.