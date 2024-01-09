Influencer Amanda Frances Is 'Nervous' But 'Excited' to Welcome Her Second Child With Partner Eddie: See Photos of the Glamorous Baby Shower
Amanda Frances, known to her online community as the “Money Queen," is gearing up to welcome another tot into her family — her and partner Eddie already share son Canaan, 1, and she's a stepmom to Liam and Shoshana — and she couldn't be more excited and nervous at the same time.
"I am so incredibly thrilled to add this sweet baby girl to our family. This is my second pregnancy, but my fourth child as I would never ever not count my step-kids — Liam and Shoshana — as mine," the influencer exclusively tells OK!.
This time around, Frances, who is a "world-renowned thought leader on financial empowerment for women," per her website, feels "really good" and isn't experiencing "wild" cravings like she did with Canaan.
"There have been challenges, but I have a lot of energy considering I am in the third trimester. And, as far as food, I still enjoy vegetables and salad. I make sure to get protein and fiber. It’s much more relaxed this time around, but I do randomly find myself putting cheese on everything," she quips.
The blonde beauty, who has been a busy entrepreneur and stepmom for a long time, was previously pregnant with twins — unfortunately one of the babies didn't make and died at 5 days old — resulting in her energy levels being at an all-time low.
"This pregnancy I knew what to expect. I found a doctor who is amazing — Dr. Steve Rad – best OB in L.A., and I’ve tried them all. I really knew how to pace myself and conserve my energy throughout the day. It’s obviously hard to chase a one-and-a-half year old around, be a mama and stepmama, run a company and be a loving partner – but I knew what I was getting into this time. It’s been easier," she admits.
"It has been such a joy to watch the older kids love and take care of Canaan – they are such great older siblings and do so much to help us with him. I am not sure my heart will be able to handle it when Canaan realizes he is an older brother and begins to fall in love with his little sister. I am nervous for the transition, and losing alone time with my baby, but also so excited to watch him become a big brother," she adds.
It's safe to say Frances' household will be busy, as she confesses "babies are a lot of work."
"I am nervous. Sometimes with kids, it’s like you find your footing and then suddenly the kids enter a new phase that throws off the equilibrium again. Once Canaan started crawling and became mobile, for example, it was truly a whole new world. Things got harder. I’m aware that he will be a toddler, that the older two will still need us, and that a newborn – though they sleep a lot, thank goodness – needs a lot of affection and attention," she says of the adjustment period.
"I just have to trust that we will continue to make space for individual time with each child, family time all together, while being really diligent to create a peaceful and loving home, find alone time for ourselves, and support each other as we go. We are both entrepreneurs who care a lot about our careers as well. It’s a lot," she adds.
Since the Rich As F*ck: More Money Than You Know What To Do With author has an active social media platform, in addition to her "And She Rises" podcast, she is constantly trying to empower women in their daily lives, which is why he has some helpful advice to managing money while raising kids.
"I think that the best way to not pass down unhelpful, limiting beliefs and stories to our children is to work through them ourselves. If we do not hold negative, limiting beliefs about money … because we have worked through them and now have a positive, supportive relationship with money … our children will be in a better position to view money in a way that serves them," she explains.
Frances has also learned to be more present with her children.
"The most challenging part has definitely been working mom life. I am someone who believes she was meant to have it all, all at once — but I can't necessarily do it all at once. I’ve had to become ever more intentional about how to delegate and assign work-related things to my team while learning how to divide my time and energy between all the things that matter to me. I think I’m pretty good at it, but being an ambitious mama is not for the faint of heart," she says.
In the meantime, Frances was able to celebrate her baby shower — which she called the "Swan Soirée" — with loved ones in late December 2023. "We hosted about 40 of my closest friends and family at Hotel Bel Air’s Swan Lake. It was a crisp, sunny California day. It was very chill and truly a lovely experience. I even had swans on my dress," she notes of the Zimmerman frock and Manolos. "I wanted it to be outdoors. I wanted the food to be delicious. I wanted everything to feel relaxed and happy – and celebratory for this new baby."
"We absolutely did not play any games, but the guests were able to write down a 'baby bucket list' item," she says of the activities, adding that they went "all out" on the food since she's with child.
Guests nibbled on prime beef skewers, oysters on the half shell, pizzas, an assortment of sweets and more.
Ultimately, Frances is looking forward to the next chapter of her life.
When asked about parenting advice, she simply says: "That you might feel like you aren’t getting it right more than you’d expect to. At the end of the day, if nothing else, I think we have to make sure they feel loved and safe. That is my goal throughout and a the end of each day."