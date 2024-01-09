Influencer Amanda Frances Is 'Nervous' But 'Excited' to Welcome Her Second Child With Partner Eddie: See Photos of the Glamorous Baby Shower

"It has been such a joy to watch the older kids love and take care of Canaan – they are such great older siblings and do so much to help us with him. I am not sure my heart will be able to handle it when Canaan realizes he is an older brother and begins to fall in love with his little sister. I am nervous for the transition, and losing alone time with my baby, but also so excited to watch him become a big brother," she adds.

It's safe to say Frances' household will be busy, as she confesses "babies are a lot of work."

"I am nervous. Sometimes with kids, it’s like you find your footing and then suddenly the kids enter a new phase that throws off the equilibrium again. Once Canaan started crawling and became mobile, for example, it was truly a whole new world. Things got harder. I’m aware that he will be a toddler, that the older two will still need us, and that a newborn – though they sleep a lot, thank goodness – needs a lot of affection and attention," she says of the adjustment period.

"I just have to trust that we will continue to make space for individual time with each child, family time all together, while being really diligent to create a peaceful and loving home, find alone time for ourselves, and support each other as we go. We are both entrepreneurs who care a lot about our careers as well. It’s a lot," she adds.