Singer Christina Perri revealed her baby girl has died due to pregnancy complications just days after announcing she may have to deliver her daughter early.

The “A Thousand Years” singer shared the loss of her and husband Paul Costabile‘s daughter on Tuesday night, November 24, via Instagram. “Last night we lost our baby girl. she was born silent after fighting so hard to make it to our world. she is at peace now and will live forever in our hearts🤍,” the 34-year-old captioned the photo of the parents holding their baby’s little finger.

Costabile shared the same photo and captioned it: “It’s been a rough couple weeks and we’re so grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers from you all.”

Perri — who previously suffered a miscarriage earlier this year — had been suffering pregnancy complications and was admitted to the hospital last Tuesday. She kept her fans and followers updated on her and her baby’s health throughout the week, while remaining optimistic. “Well, nothing ever goes as we plan,” she wrote on her Instagram story last week. “Baby is having an issue, so I’m gonna be here till it’s time for baby to come out. Which might have to be very soon. Which is very early.

“Please send some love from your heart to the little heart beating in me that we all make it through this,” the “Jar of Hearts” singer added. “I’m grateful for doctors and nurses and will do whatever they suggest we do.”

Perri took to Instagram again on Friday, November 20, and shared: “We met with the surgeon and she’s amazing. Baby has jejunal atresia but we won’t know how severe til [sic] surgery.” The singer also thanked fans for the “thousands of messages, stories, prayers, texts, flowers, support and love,” while adding: “Me and baby are ok.”

According to The National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, jejunal atresia is when the baby’s intestines fail to develop properly. The membrane connecting the small intestine to the abdominal wall will either not develop correctly or be completely absent. Part of the intestine will then twist around an artery that supplies blood to the colon and create a blockage.

Perri and Costabile first announced the expected arrival of their baby girl in July. The pair already share a 2-year-old daughter Carmella Stanley.

Perri previously revealed she suffered her first miscarriage at 11 weeks in January. “We are shocked & completely heartbroken,” she wrote via Twitter at the time. “I want to continue to help change the story & stigma around miscarriage, secrecy and shame,” she continued. “I am so sad but not ashamed. I am ever reminded how amazing and powerful women are at making life and at healing. To all the mothers who have been here and who will be here, I see you and I love you.”

She added: “When the time feels right we will try again, but today, we mourn our little life lost.”