Keke Palmer Gives Hilarious Pregnancy Update As She Enters Third Trimester: 'My Baby Is A Warrior'

"Right now I'm at like 31 weeks, so the baby is getting bigger," she continued. "Eventually I'll get to the point where I probably will see fingers and stuff but I don't know if it's that big yet. I don't know if the power is there yet. But I definitely feel, and you can see movement."

The 29-year-old could not help but express how thrilled she was to be meeting her little human who will be born in the coming months. "I'm so excited to be dancing with my damn baby. I'm ready to be giving all the love. I think about it every day," Palmer excitedly said.