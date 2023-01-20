Keke Palmer Gives Hilarious Pregnancy Update As She Enters Third Trimester: 'My Baby Is A Warrior'
Nobody is a funnier mother-to-be than Keke Palmer!
During a recent appearance on Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang's "Las Culturistas" podcast, the actress gave fans a hilarious update on her pregnancy journey and her predictions about what her future child will be like.
"I think that my baby is like a warrior or something like that," Palmer, who will be welcoming her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson, joked with the comedians. "Because I've been good, y'all," she says. "I've had no nausea — like I've had moments where I'm like [gagging], where I'll just be sitting there and it'll make me feel that way. But I won't actually throw up, I won't actually run to the bathroom."
"Right now I'm at like 31 weeks, so the baby is getting bigger," she continued. "Eventually I'll get to the point where I probably will see fingers and stuff but I don't know if it's that big yet. I don't know if the power is there yet. But I definitely feel, and you can see movement."
The 29-year-old could not help but express how thrilled she was to be meeting her little human who will be born in the coming months. "I'm so excited to be dancing with my damn baby. I'm ready to be giving all the love. I think about it every day," Palmer excitedly said.
"What's it gonna be when I first lay eyes on you? What's it gonna be with our first moments together?" the Cinderella actress questioned before delivering a laugh-out-loud quip, "But also, are you gonna bust my damn vagina apart? That too."
Palmer made the exciting announcement about her impending motherhood during her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live in December 2022.
"There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke is pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight — I am!" she revealed before whipping open her coat.
"I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y'all, but it's even worse when they're correct,” Palmer continued. “I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know?"