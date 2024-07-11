Amanda Kloots and Eric Dane Spark Dating Rumors With Sushi Dinner 4 Years After Her Husband Nick Cordero Died From COVID-19
Is Amanda Kloots stepping back into the dating scene?
The star hasn't revealed much about her love life since she lost husband Nick Cordero to COVID-19 in July 2020, but earlier this week, she was spotted enjoying dinner with hunky actor Eric Dane.
In a Wednesday, July 10, Instagram Story post by Deuxmoi, the mom-of-one, 43, was seen wearing a red tank top and jeans while on the way to Sushi Park in West Hollywood, Calif., alongside Dane, 51, who was also dressed casual in a white T-shirt, jeans, black baseball cap and sunglasses.
The Grey's Anatomy alum was married to Rebecca Gayheart, 52, from 2004 to 2018 — and though the parents-of-two were seen holding hands last year, it's unclear if they ever had a reconciliation.
Kloots has openly discussed her grief about losing the Broadway star, who's the father of her 4-year-old son, Elvis.
Cordero passed away at age 41 due to complications from the virus after spending three months hospitalized in a coma.
"I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him," The Talk co-host shared with fans after the tragedy. "Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband."
It wasn't until December 2023 that the blonde beauty revealed she was open to finding love again, but she's sworn off dating apps after giving them a try.
In an interview, Kloots explained she was on an app for eight months "with a good, solid push at the end for like 3 months."
"I was, like, in it to win it," she recalled. "I'm gonna make it, you know, advancements. I'm gonna go for any coffee, wine, date, you know, just push myself."
However, the process left her in a depression and sparked anxiety attacks.
"I was in such a bad place after three months of really giving it a go on this dating app that I ended up canceling the dating app and then just since then, just meeting people," she explained.
"I'm an 'in-person' person. I hated the fact that I was, like, judging these people [on apps]. I felt like an awful human being, like, morally not OK," the TV star confessed. "The whole thing just wasn't for me. I know a lot of people find love and success on it, though."
Kloots — who was married once prior to meeting Cordero — insisted she doesn't "have a type."