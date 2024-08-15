'Psychologically Tortured' Amanda Knox Will 'Keep Fighting' Despite Feeling 'Gaslighted' by Italian Court for Upholding Slander Conviction
Amanda Knox didn't give up 17 years ago, and she's not giving up now.
The 37-year-old — who was wrongfully convicted of murdering her roommate Meredith Kercher while studying abroad in Perugia, Italy, in 2007 — has spoken out after an Italian court released a 35-page document explaining their decision to uphold a previous conviction made against Knox for slander.
Knox was reconvicted of slander back in June after falsely accusing Congolese bar owner Patrick Lumumba, who was also her boss at the time, of murdering Kercher.
The then-20-year-old made the assumption during a 53-hour police interrogation, though Knox later claimed her statements were "made under the pressure of stress, shock, and extreme exhaustion."
Knox responded to the case's latest developments, taking to X (formerly named Twitter) on Wednesday, August 14, to bash the "Italian justice system" for "gaslighting me for 17 years now."
"It began during my interrogation, and it continues in the courts, most recently in the legal motivation released on August 8th which explains why they found me guilty of slander back in June," she noted. "This gaslighting is upsetting and triggering — hearing a judge offer illogical arguments, present falsehoods as facts, and label me a liar — but it also inspires me to keep fighting, because the police should be held accountable for their abuses of power."
The Waiting to Be Heard: A Memoir author said the "latest trial was to determine whether a single document—a note, or memoriale, I wrote to recant the two statements I was coerced into signing during my interrogation — was slanderous against my friend and employer, Patrick Lumumba."
"To find me guilty of slander, there were three requirements: The judge had to prove that (1) I made a false accusation, (2) that I did so willingly, and (3) that I did so knowing full well that the person I was accusing was actually innocent," she explained. "Everyone, myself included, acknowledges that I wrote the memoriale without prompting, though it’s worth pointing out that I was still in police custody and was still denied access to a lawyer and official interpreter when I wrote it."
"After hours of being psychologically tortured, I was finally left alone and I began to realize that the statements I’d been pressured to sign were likely not true. I tried to tell the police, but they ignored me. So I asked for a pen and piece of paper," she recalled of the horrifying hours following her roommate's murder.
Knox accused a judge of ignoring her written message, which read: "I want to make clear that I'm very doubtful of the veracity of my statements because they were made under under the pressures of stress, shock, and extreme exhaustion."