'Psychologically Tortured' Amanda Knox Will 'Keep Fighting' Despite Feeling 'Gaslighted' by Italian Court for Upholding Slander Conviction

The Waiting to Be Heard: A Memoir author said the "latest trial was to determine whether a single document—a note, or memoriale, I wrote to recant the two statements I was coerced into signing during my interrogation — was slanderous against my friend and employer, Patrick Lumumba."

"To find me guilty of slander, there were three requirements: The judge had to prove that (1) I made a false accusation, (2) that I did so willingly, and (3) that I did so knowing full well that the person I was accusing was actually innocent," she explained. "Everyone, myself included, acknowledges that I wrote the memoriale without prompting, though it’s worth pointing out that I was still in police custody and was still denied access to a lawyer and official interpreter when I wrote it."