Amanda Knox Emotionless as She’s Reconvicted of Slander Over Roommate's 2007 Murder in Italy

Knox was emotionless as the court read the verdict out loud and found her guilty of falsely blaming the Congolese owner of the bar where she worked at part time of killing the 21-year-old fellow exchange student while the duo was studying abroad in Perugia, according to The Associated Press.

Fortunately for Knox, she will not serve any more time in jail after being given a three-year sentence for slander, as it counts as time already served.