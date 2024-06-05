Amanda Knox Emotionless as She’s Reconvicted of Slander Over Roommate's 2007 Murder in Italy
Amanda Knox will forever be tied to her roommate's 2007 murder in Italy.
On Wednesday, June 5, the 36-year-old was reconvicted of slander in an Italian court for wrongfully accusing an innocent man of killing her British roommate Meredith Kercher more than a decade ago.
Knox was emotionless as the court read the verdict out loud and found her guilty of falsely blaming the Congolese owner of the bar where she worked at part time of killing the 21-year-old fellow exchange student while the duo was studying abroad in Perugia, according to The Associated Press.
Fortunately for Knox, she will not serve any more time in jail after being given a three-year sentence for slander, as it counts as time already served.
Knox spent four years in an Italian prison before she was freed in 2011 and definitively acquitted of murdering Kercher in 2015.
Ahead of Wednesday's verdict, Knox uploaded a message to her supporters via social media.
- Amanda Knox Reveals Health Concerns Drove Her to Give Up Alcohol and Caffeine: 'I Should Have Realized I Had a Problem'
- Amanda Knox Cheekily Calls Traveling Abroad 'Awesome' After Controversial Trial, Leaves Social Media Divided
- Amanda Knox Reacts To Johnny Depp's Victory Over Amber Heard After Claiming She Wouldn't Reveal Her Opinion On The Trial
"On June 5th, I will walk into the very same courtroom where I was reconvicted of a crime I didn’t commit, this time to defend myself yet again. I hope to clear my name once and for all of the false charges against me. Wish me luck," she expressed.
The Waiting to be Heard author was just 20 years old when she decided to study abroad in the historic Italian city. In November 2007, Knox found herself at the heart of one of the most infamous criminal cases in history after she and her local boyfriend of just one week, Raffaele Sollecito, were suspected of being involved in Kercher's murder.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In 2008, an Ivorian man was convicted after his DNA was found at the murder scene, however, it took another seven years for Knox and Sollecito to clear their names.
Finally, in 2015, both Knox and Sollecito were exonerated after Italy's highest court dismissed their convictions following two prior flip-flop verdicts.
Last year, Italy’s highest Cassation Court also tossed a slander conviction that withstood five trials and ordered a new one after a 2022 Italian judicial reform allowed for cases with definitive verdicts to be reopened if human rights violations are found.
This is the second time Knox returned to Italy since she was released from prison more than 12 years ago. She now is a mother of two small children and co-hosts a podcast with her husband, Christopher Robinson, while advocating for individuals also wrongfully convicted of crimes.