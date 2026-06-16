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Amanda Seyfried Was Forced to Hire a Bodyguard Due to Backlash Over Calling Charlie Kirk 'Hateful': 'I'm Allowed to Voice My Feelings'

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Source: MEGA

Amanda Seyfried looked back on getting heat for her controversial Charlie Kirk comment.

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June 16 2026, Updated 1:37 p.m. ET

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Amanda Seyfried was forced to hire a bodyguard for protection after she made a controversial comment about slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The Mamma Mia star, 40, called Kirk "hateful" in an Instagram comment after he was killed by a rooftop sniper while speaking at a Turning Point USA debate event at Utah Valley University in September 2025.

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Amanda Seyfried Recalled Her Controversial Comment

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image of Amanda Seyfried
Source: MEGA

Amanda Seyfried called Charlie Kirk 'hateful' after his September 2025 killing.

“A, I’m allowed to f------ voice my feelings, and B, do it in a way that’s not unkind necessarily," she told British GQ on Monday, June 15.

“But there’s just an outsized fear and hatred and impulse to bash and to tear down,” Seyfried went on. “And I experienced a very small fraction of that.”

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Amanda Seyfried Defended Herself in the Past After Charlie Kirk's Passing

image of Erika Kirk and Charlie Kirk
Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram

Charlie Kirk was assassinated by a sniper last year during a TPUSA speech.

“I want my kids to be able to feel safe to voice their opinions as long as they’re not harmful,” the Mean Girls alum stated. “So I’m like, ‘What do I do? What do I say?’ And then all of a sudden I find myself with a f------ bodyguard at the airport and I’m like, ‘This is crazy.’”

Last fall, Seyfried doubled down on her statement about Kirk and further defended herself.

She wrote on Instagram at the time that society is "forgetting the nuance of humanity."

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image of Amanda Seyfried
Source: MEGA

'I'm free to have an opinion,' the actress said.

“I can get angry about misogyny and racist rhetoric and ALSO very much agree that Charlie Kirk’s murder was absolutely disturbing and deplorable in every way imaginable,” The Housemaid actress added.

"No one should have to experience this level of violence. This country is grieving too many senseless and violent deaths and shootings. Can we agree on that at least?" she continued.

Seyfried then told Who What Wear in December 2025 that what she said "was pretty d--- factual."

“I mean, for f---- sake, I commented on one thing. I said something that was based on actual reality and actual footage and actual quotes,” Seyfried fumed. "I’m free to have an opinion, of course."

Charlie Kirk Was Shot in the Neck by a Sniper

image of Erika Kirk and Charlie Kirk
Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram

The conservative activist shared two kids with wife Erika Kirk.

Kirk — who was 31 when he died — was the father of two children with wife Erika Kirk. He was assassinated by suspected shooter Tyler James Robinson on September 10, 2025, while he was giving a speech onstage at the college.

His memorial service was held 11 days later at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., where almost 100,000 people were in attendance.

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