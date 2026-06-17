Amanda Seyfried Partied at Val Kilmer's House Until 1 A.M. With 'Mean Girls' Costars as a Teen: 'I Don't Even Remember Meeting Him'

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Amanda Seyfried has almost no memory of partying at Val Kilmer's house when she was just a teenager. The actress, 40, looked back on going to the late Top Gun star's home with some of her Mean Girls costars in a new profile for British GQ.

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Amanda Seyfried Was 18 When She Moved to L.A.

Source: MEGA Amanda Seyfried's L.A. life began at the age of 18.

"Did I find myself at Val Kilmer's house one night at 1 a.m. with Daniel Franzese and Jonathan Bennett?" she quipped. "Did I find myself there with them in the pool?" "I was 18 and I had just moved to L.A. and we had gone to a screening of Reefer Madness. I was at Val Kilmer's house — I don't even remember meeting him, but I was at his house," Seyfried recalled of the Batman Forever alum, who died in April 2025.

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Source: MEGA Amanda Seyfried revealed her '20s were ridiculous.'

Following her career-making turn in the iconic 2004 teen comedy, Seyfried took on roles throughout the late 2000s and early 2010s in productions including Mamma Mia!, Dear John, Jennifer's Body, In Time and Letters to Juliet. "My 20s were ridiculous. I found myself at many places," she added about spending much of her early adulthood in Tinseltown. Despite the twinkling lights and mounting peer pressure of Hollywood, Seyfried made sure to set boundaries for herself to stay safe.

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Amanda Seyfried Admitted She Almost Tried Cocaine

Source: MEGA The actress admitted she was afraid to try drugs.

She also told British GQ about the night she went to L.A.'s infamous Chateau Marmont, where she "could have done cocaine for the first time," but she ultimately decided against it because she was "scared" of the future repercussions. "And so there was a limit to how much partying I was going to do, because I only wanted to be so drunk that I could [still] get myself home," she explained.

Amanda Seyfried Looked Back on the Iconic 2007 'Mamma Mia!' Wrap Party

Source: MEGA Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried in 2008's 'Mamma Mia.'