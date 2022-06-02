Amber Heard 'Absolutely' Wants To Appeal Jury's Decision In Johnny Depp's Favor

It's not over. Just when millions around the world were preparing to turn off their TVs and shut down their computers after watching the live streamed trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard rage on for weeks, one of the defendant's lawyers insisted she plans to take her ex-husband back to court.

Appearing on NBC's Today, Elaine Bredehoft told Savannah Guthrie on Thursday, June 2, that her client "absolutely" wants to appeal the Virginia jury’s decision in favor of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, who was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages after finding Heard liable for defamation in her The Washington Post op-ed in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse. Heard did not directly name Depp in the piece published in 2018.