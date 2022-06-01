Verdict Reached In Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Trial, Twitter Reacts

Others were much more calm and congratulatory. "This has all been a journey and a half. You're all strong af Twitter people. Congratulations everyone and mostly to Johnny Depp and his team!," one noted while another added, "Finally justice for Johnny Depp. Had his trial been done by a twitter mob he would never have gotten justice."

Another user asked, "Did the Johnny Depp thing crash twitter?"

User Sasha Stone emphasized how happy they were that justice was served, "Amber Heard wanted her whole identity to be as a Me Too victim. When called out, and given due process, Johnny Depp proved it was a lie. What will Twitter do? You KNOW what they'll do, and the media too. And that will end the Me Too movement. Believing obvious lies."