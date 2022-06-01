Amber Heard Faces Financial Ruin As It's Revealed Filing For Bankruptcy WILL NOT Exempt Her From Paying Ex Johnny Depp

Amber Heard has no way to escape paying the $15 million she now owes ex-husband Johnny Depp.

After a Virginia jury ruled on Wednesday, June 1, that the Aquaman actress, 36, had defamed her former husband, 58, by penning the 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post where she alleged she was a victim of abuse, Heard was ordered by a judge to pay Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The group of seven jurors ruled Heard had acted with malice when penning the essay.