Where Was Johnny Depp As He Scored GIANT Legal Victory Over Bitter Ex Amber Heard?
Today was a great day for Johnny Depp.
The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 58, was noticeably missing from the court room as a jury of seven people ruled his former wife Amber Heard defamed him and acted with malice when writing a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post, where she claimed she was a victim of abuse.
So, where was the Dark Shadows actor when he scored the legal victory? According to reports, Depp was across the pond, with a source telling the New York Post that he spent the day relaxing at a pub in Newcastle, England.
In fact, Twitter user Darren Williams shared a video that showed Depp waving to fans in a baseball cap and sunglasses as he exited the pub. "For anyone interested…Johnny Depp and Sam Fender just been seen in The Bridge Tavern pub on Newcastle Quayside," wrote Williams.
Following his win, the Black Mass star shared a statement about the verdict. "Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed. All in the blink of an eye," he stated.
"False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me," he continued. "It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career. And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled."
As OK! previously reported, Depp could not make the trip to the states for the final day in court, but he was watching as justice was served.
"Due to previously scheduled work commitments made before the trial, Mr. Depp will not be physically present for today's 3 p.m. verdict and will be watching from the United Kingdom," the insider noted.
Depp sued Heard, 38, for $50 million for defamation after she penned the essay for the publication. The six week long trial saw the former couple take the stand multiple times to accuse each other of emotional and physical abuse during their marriage.