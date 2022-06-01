Where Was Johnny Depp As He Scored GIANT Legal Victory Over Bitter Ex Amber Heard?

In fact, Twitter user Darren Williams shared a video that showed Depp waving to fans in a baseball cap and sunglasses as he exited the pub. "For anyone interested…Johnny Depp and Sam Fender just been seen in The Bridge Tavern pub on Newcastle Quayside," wrote Williams.

Following his win, the Black Mass star shared a statement about the verdict. "Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed. All in the blink of an eye," he stated.