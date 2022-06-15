Amber Heard Fears Johnny Depp Will Sue Her For Defamation Again: 'I'm Scared No Matter What I Do'

Amber Heard didn't come out victorious after her trial against Johnny Depp came to an end in early June, and now she is "nervous" about what she can say now that everything is wrapped up.

"Of course. I took for granted what I assumed was my right to speak," she told Savannah Guthrie while speaking to the Today show. "I’m scared that no matter what I do, no matter what I say, or how I say it — every step that I take will present another opportunity for this sort of — silencing, which is what, I guess, a defamation lawsuit is meant to do."

"It’s meant to — meant to take your voice," she added.