Amber Heard Steps Out For Low-Key Dinner In Hamptons With Sister Whitney

Despite being vilified on social media as the former flames' six-week trial raged on, it seems Heard is ready to get back out there, given that the restaurant Calissa is a popular hotspot filled with Hamptons A-listers, Page Six reported.

“It was good to see her out living her life again,” an onlooker told the outlet of the defendant.

And while Heard was busy in the Hamptons celebrating her small victory after the jury awarded her $2 million in damages in her counterclaim, having found that one of Depp's former lawyers defamed her when he called her claims of abuse a "hoax," Depp has been enjoying his $10.35 million win in the U.K.