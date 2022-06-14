Amber Heard Steps Out For Low-Key Dinner In Hamptons With Sister Whitney
Amber Heard is embracing post-trial life in full force, stepping out with her sister for a low-key dinner in the celeb-filled Hamptons.
On Monday, June 13, nearly two weeks after a seven-person jury in Virginia sided with Johnny Depp in his defamation case against his ex-wife, Heard was seen dining at a Greek restaurant in Water Miller with Whitney Heard, who testified during the trial, and her two children.
Despite being vilified on social media as the former flames' six-week trial raged on, it seems Heard is ready to get back out there, given that the restaurant Calissa is a popular hotspot filled with Hamptons A-listers, Page Six reported.
“It was good to see her out living her life again,” an onlooker told the outlet of the defendant.
And while Heard was busy in the Hamptons celebrating her small victory after the jury awarded her $2 million in damages in her counterclaim, having found that one of Depp's former lawyers defamed her when he called her claims of abuse a "hoax," Depp has been enjoying his $10.35 million win in the U.K.
OK! reported Depp splurged on a lavish $62,000 dinner for twenty of his closest pals at an Indian restaurant in Birmingham, England, after taking home the victory.
The end of the exes' trial has been a long time coming, as Depp first sued Heard in 2019 for her The Washington Post op-ed in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse. The Aquaman actress did not directly name the Pirates of the Caribbean actor in the piece, but his legal team maintained the clear correlation to the claims she previously made about their client back in 2016 amid their divorce ruined his Hollywood career and reputation.
Though the trial has officially come to an end, Heard's lawyer assured the public that the former couple's time in court together is far from over. After suffering the legal blow, Elaine Bredehoft lamented her client "absolutely" wants to appeal the Virginia jury’s decision after finding Heard liable for defamation.
Heard has also opened up about how she feels after the verdict. In her first interview since she went head-to-head with Depp in court, she insisted she didn't "blame" the jury for their decision, telling NBC News' Savannah Guthrie, "I actually understand. He's a beloved character and people feel they know him."