Amber Heard Says Her Trial Against Johnny Depp Was 'The Most Humiliating & Horrible Thing I've Been Through': 'I Felt Less Than Human'

Though Heard maintained her innocence, Guthrie still fought hard to get the truth out of her.

"I'm looking at at transcript where he says, 'You start physical fights' and you said, 'I did start a physical fight. I can't say I won't start one again.' This is in black and white," she said. "I understand context but you testified you never started a physical fight and here you are on tape saying you did."

"As I testified on the stand, when your life is at risk, not only will you take the blame for things that you shouldn't take the blame for, but when you're in an abusive dynamic — psychologically, emotionally, and physically — you don't have the resources that say you or I do with the luxury of saying, 'This is black and white' because it's anything but when you're living in it," Heard replied.