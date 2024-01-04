Amber Heard Shares Rare Image of Daughter Oonagh, 2, on 'Aquaman' Set: See Photos

The snaps from the set included an image of Heard and her baby, Oonagh, 2. The rare picture of the little girl showed Heard happily holding her pride and joy in her arms as she fed the child a bottle.

In the adorable photo, the former wife of Johnny Depp smiled wide as she looked down at Oonagh, whose father’s identity has not been revealed. The star had bright red hair and wore a gray sweater and white tank top. Baby Oonagh looked up at her mom in a hot pink shirt and floral printed pants.