Time To Celebrate! Johnny Depp Splashes Out $62,000 On Lavish Dinner Party Following Defamation Victory
Johnny Depp is letting the good times roll! After a hard-fought legal battle in his $50 million defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, the actor, 58, hosted a lavish dinner party over the weekend for twenty of his closest pals at an Indian restaurant in the UK.
According to New York Post, Depp dropped more than $62,000 for multiple rounds of cocktails, rosé Champagne and curry dinner on Sunday, May 5, at the Varanasi restaurant in Birmingham, England.
WHY DID AMBER HEARD LOSE HER TRIAL AGAINST JOHNNY DEPP? THERE'S SEVERAL REASONS, LAWYERS REVEAL
“We had a call out of the blue on Sunday afternoon saying that Johnny Depp wanted to come to eat with a group of people," the operations director of Varanasi, Mohammed Hussain, told the outlet.
“I was shocked, and at first, I thought it might have been a wind up [joke]. But then his security team arrived [and] checked out the restaurant, and we let them have the whole place because we were concerned that he might be bothered by other diners," he continued of accommodating the star.
“[He] spent a lot of time speaking with the staff, our friends and family and was happy to pose for pictures with them. You would never have thought that he was such a big star. He had a lot of time for us all,” Hussain noted. “We made more money from Depp’s visit than we did from our busiest night of the week, which is a Saturday when we have around 400 diners.”
WILL JOHNNY DEPP RETURN TO 'PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN' FRANCHISE AFTER DEFAMATION TRIAL WIN?
Despite being in a celebratory mood, the Dark Shadows actor “wanted a little break from everybody” and hung out with Hussain in his private office. “It was just a nice conversation with a very humble man," the manager explained. "I’m still pinching myself, because I never dreamt that Johnny Depp would be in my office having a chat about how the CCTV in the restaurant works."
As OK! previously reported, a Virginia jury awarded Depp $10.35 million in damages after his former wife being found liable for defamation for penning the 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post where she labeled herself a victim of abuse.