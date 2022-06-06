Time To Celebrate! Johnny Depp Splashes Out $62,000 On Lavish Dinner Party Following Defamation Victory

“We had a call out of the blue on Sunday afternoon saying that Johnny Depp wanted to come to eat with a group of people," the operations director of Varanasi, Mohammed Hussain, told the outlet.

“I was shocked, and at first, I thought it might have been a wind up [joke]. But then his security team arrived [and] checked out the restaurant, and we let them have the whole place because we were concerned that he might be bothered by other diners," he continued of accommodating the star.