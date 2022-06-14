Amber Heard Stands By 'Every Word' Of Her Testimony In Johnny Depp's Defamation Case: 'To My Dying Day'

Standing her ground. Despite much of the public and a jury siding with Johnny Depp in his defamation case against Amber Heard, she continues to defend herself.

In an exclusive interview with NBC News' Savannah Guthrie, airing in two parts Tuesday, June 14, and Wednesday, June 15, this week on TODAY, as well as in a special Friday, June 17, on Dateline, Heard doubled down on the claims she made in her testimony in court, in which she accused her former partner of physical and psychological abuse.