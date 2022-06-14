Amber Heard Stands By 'Every Word' Of Her Testimony In Johnny Depp's Defamation Case: 'To My Dying Day'
Standing her ground. Despite much of the public and a jury siding with Johnny Depp in his defamation case against Amber Heard, she continues to defend herself.
In an exclusive interview with NBC News' Savannah Guthrie, airing in two parts Tuesday, June 14, and Wednesday, June 15, this week on TODAY, as well as in a special Friday, June 17, on Dateline, Heard doubled down on the claims she made in her testimony in court, in which she accused her former partner of physical and psychological abuse.
“To my dying day (I) will stand by every word of my testimony,” she declared to Guthrie of the exes' high-profile, six-week trial that saw the darkest parts of Heard and Depp's relationship be brought back to light.
The Pirates of the Caribbean actor sued the actress for $50 million over allegations she made in a 2018 The Washington Post op-ed in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." Though she never directly named Depp in the piece, his lawyers argued there was a clear correlation to the claims she made at the time of their divorce in 2016, ultimately impacting his career and reputation.
Heard countersued for $100 million claiming Depp's former lawyer defamed her when he called her claims of abuse a "hoax."
The seven-person jury ruled on Wednesday, June 1, that there was "clear and convincing evidence" Heard defamed Depp. He was awarded $10.35 million in compensatory and punitive damages while Heard was awarded $2 million, having found that the lawyer defamed her on one count.
While speaking to Heard in her first interview since the verdict, Guthrie brought up the audio recordings presented to the jury to corroborate both parties' testimonies.
"I am looking at a transcript that says — he says, ‘You start physical fights,’ And you say, ‘I did start a physical fight. I can’t promise you I won’t get physical again,’” Guthrie read to Heard. "This is in black and white. I understand context. But you’re testifying, and you’re telling me today, ‘I never started a physical fight,’ and here you are on tape saying you did."
Reiterating what she said on the stand in response, Heard maintained she only became physical with Depp when trying to defend herself. "As I testified on the stand about this, is that when your life is at risk, not only will you take the blame for things that you shouldn’t take the blame for. But when you’re in an abusive dynamic, psychologically, emotionally and physically, you don’t have the resources that, say, you or I do, with the luxury of saying, ‘Hey, this is black and white,’” Heard replied. “Because it’s anything but when you’re living in it.”
Guthrie then brought up another audio played in court to counter Heard's claim that she only became physical in response to Depp acting violent. “You’re taunting him and saying, ‘Oh, tell the world, Johnny Depp, I, a man, am a victim of domestic violence,’” she said of the tape, to which Heard responded, “Twenty-second clips or the transcripts of them are not representative of even the two hours or the three hours that those clips are excerpt(ed) from.”
The broadcast journalist and Aquaman star also discussed the First Amendment, which protects free speech, in reference to Heard's statement after her loss where she lamented she felt she lost "a right I thought I had as an American — to speak freely and openly."
“Here’s the thing about the First Amendment: The First Amendment protects free speech. It doesn’t protect lies that amount to defamation, and that was the issue in the case,” Guthrie concluded, pointing out the truth was at the heart of the trial.
“And that’s all I spoke. And I spoke it to power,” Heard countered. “And I paid the price.”