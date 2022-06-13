What Did Johnny Depp Say To Kate Moss After Major Trial Win?
Johnny Depp and Kate Moss' reunion was a walk down memory lane for the former flames — with fans now begging the '90s couple to not leave the past in the past.
The Pirates of the Caribbean star and the supermodel's names being brought up in the same sentence 20 years after they dated was sparked by Depp's $50 million defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.
After the actress mentioned an incident involving Moss during her testimony, Depp's team was able to call upon the model as a witness to refute Heard's claims, which was exactly what she did.
Moss' statement likely helped Depp secure the win — as she maintained she fell down a flight of stairs back when they dated because the staircase was slippery due to rain and not because Depp shoved her — and the two were able to reconcile in person shortly after she spoke out in his favor.
The stunner showed up at London's Royal Albert Hall on May 31, only days before the verdict was read on Wednesday, June 1, to watch the 59-year-old perform alongside Jeff Beck, giving the exes time to catch up.
"They had a great time chatting backstage about their plans for the summer, how both their families were doing and catching up about life in general," a source told the print edition of Star. "Johnny thanked Kate from the bottom of his heart for having his back and said it was so cool to see her again in person."
During Moss' testimony as a character witness, she declared: "He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs," denying the rumor of abuse Heard mentioned on the stand.
Though Depp and Moss' four-year relationship has been dubbed volatile yet passionate, the two still have "a ton of love and mutual respect" for each other, noted the source, who emphasized that it meant "the world to Johnny that she vouched for him personally."
And while Moss is currently dating Nikolai von Bismarck, the insider speculated, "If Kate were single, it's fair to say he'd probably consider a reconciliation. But she's very much in a relationship and Johnny totally respects that."