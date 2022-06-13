What Did Johnny Depp Say To Kate Moss After Major Trial Win?

Johnny Depp and Kate Moss' reunion was a walk down memory lane for the former flames — with fans now begging the '90s couple to not leave the past in the past.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star and the supermodel's names being brought up in the same sentence 20 years after they dated was sparked by Depp's $50 million defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

AMBER HEARD BREAKS SILENCE ON KATE MOSS' TESTIMONY DISPUTING STAIRCASE INCIDENT IN JOHNNY DEPP'S DEFENSE

After the actress mentioned an incident involving Moss during her testimony, Depp's team was able to call upon the model as a witness to refute Heard's claims, which was exactly what she did.